Dr Disrespect's Cyberpunk 2077 stream starts today

Dr Disrespect officially announced his Cyberpunk 2077 stream on Sunday, and that stream will begin today.

On December 6, Dr Disrespect tweeted out the official time and date for his Cyberpunk 2077 stream. The date is December 9 at 3pm PT. That means Cyberpunk fans and Doc fans alike will be able to tune in to the stream in just a few hours.

December 9th, 3pm PT



On a whole other level. pic.twitter.com/ZuhPDrCUw4 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) December 7, 2020

In the tweet, Dr Disrespect posted a quick clip of his likeness within Cyberpunk 2077. His face is attached to the protagonist as well as some buildings. The melding is seamless as the Cyberpunk 2077 theme fits Dr Disrespect's aesthetic in a perfect fashion.

Dr Disrespect and Cyberpunk 2077: What could that bring?

One more tweet of his was sent out to build up hype for his Cyberpunk 2077 stream. Dr Disrespect simply tweeted out a photo of the main protagonist with his face on it. The image also contained a simple message, "24 Hours."

Dr Disrespect has managed to keep what the stream will contain under wraps. That's obviously part of the hype, but looking at past streams could give fans an idea of what he'll be doing.

First and foremost, Doc is almost guaranteed to have some new high quality stream graphics that go right along with Cyberpunk 2077. But Dr Disrespect is known for pushing the boundaries on his streams, whether that is a game for his subscribers or a casting graphic for Top Ten situations.

Dr Disrespect is a streamer that likes to keep his audience engaged in what he's doing. He also isn't known for his long RPG playthroughs, especially for single player games. He may try to compensate for that and give the chat some choice or power in what decisions he makes in the game. However, that is by no means confirmed.

The teasers for Doc's stream have been going on for a couple of months, and fans speculated another route back then as well. Aside from the stream, many believed that Dr Disrespect would have a role in Cyberpunk 2077. Many online personalities have already announced that they would be characters in the game, including CohhCarnage and Alanah Pearce.

It's entirely possible that Dr Disrespect is among those people that are making an appearance and he may just be waiting to make the announcement. His stream will be starting an hour before the game comes out, so anything could happen in that hour before. It's safe to say there will be some unique content out of that stream.