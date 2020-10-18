Dr Disrespect teams up with his 5-year old daughter to paint a 'masterpiece', wins over the internet 

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is commonly referred to as 'the most dominating gaming specimen' in today's era of streaming.
Right from the iconic mullet to the red vest, the aura of The Doc exudes charisma, as he caters to a larger than life persona, replete with his own undeniable charm. Dr Disrespect is also known to be a beast in terms of gameplay, as he often leaves viewers stunned, courtesy of no-look shots and precise strategic plays.
While The Doc is known for his over-the-top, rough exterior, some of the most wholesome moments of his streams are those when his 5-year old daughter, who he calls 'Baby Assassin', joins his stream.
His daughter certainly seems to be a chip off the old block, as her endearing presence and humorous conversations with her father - the 2 x time Champions Club leader, certainly make for some memorable moments.
Recently, Baby Assassin stole hearts online when she dressed up as a spitting image of Dr Disrespect. She has continued to do so, courtesy of her recent masterpiece, which she painted along with her father:
It seems like there's nothing The Doc can't do, as his painting of a scenic landscape, replete with vibrant hues, left the audience in awe, as they marvelled at Dr Disrespect and Baby Assassin's artistic skills.
Dr Disrespect steals the show with his 'Bob Ross' painting
Apart from playing video games, Dr Disrespect is also known for possessing a plethora of talents, such as singing in elaborate music videos, to busting a move or two during his streams.
Now, it looks like painting can be added to that list, as The Doc hilariously went on to compare himself to the legendary painter and creator of the iconic show, The Joy of Painting, i.e Bob Ross.
Soon after Dr Disrespect tweeted the picture of his stunning painting, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as fans responded to the man of many talents.
Check out some of the reactions online:
As evident from the tweets above, there is no denying the fact that, in terms of being an all-round package, Dr Disrespect is certainly not one to disappoint.
Published 18 Oct 2020, 00:44 IST