Dr Disrespect's song 'Alleyways' plays during Rockets vs Thunder NBA Game 7 

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect is renowned as one of the world's most popular streamers, replete with an electrifying persona.

Having returned to streaming on YouTube recently, The Doc has been consistently churning out quality streams, where we have seen him collaborate with the likes of PewDiePie and sc0utOP. Apart from streaming, Dr Disrespect is also known for his state-of-the-art music videos, featuring quality production design.

It seems like the world of sports is also a fan of Dr Disrespect's catchy music, as one of his biggest hits, 'Alleyways' was recently played during an NBA match between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunders.

This was not all, as Dr Disrespect also ended up making a virtual guest appearance during the match:

Dr Disrespect's song Alleyways is playing during Game 7... holy — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 3, 2020

Online community reacts to Dr Disrespect in an NBA match

Alleyways is one of Dr Disrespect's most popular numbers, having raked up an impressive 4 million plus views and 290K likes so far.

Posted in the aftermath of his unceremonious Twitch ban, the song is picturized on The Doc's familiar silhouette, which is shrouded in red overtones as powerful lyrics play in the background:

It's out of my head

You can never take away

The power of my soul

Ever since word got around that Dr Disrespect's banger of a music track, Alleyways was being played at an NBA game, several from the online community were quick to react.

Check out some of the reactions on Reddit:

Image Credits: Reddit

Image Credits: Reddit

Dr Disrespect also took to Twitter to notify his fans about his music making an appearance during the Rockets Vs Thunder game:

'Alleyways' being played in Game 7.



2 minutes left.#OKCvsHOU — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 3, 2020

Check out some of the consequent reactions on Twitter:

NO WAY. I turned on the game and it's the first thing I heard — Damon B (@DKarma) September 3, 2020

He is God — Brandon Noland (@bnoland23) September 3, 2020

THEY ARE PLAYING DR DISRESPECT SONG AT THE NBA GAME LFMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin :D (@AustinFinest_) September 3, 2020

Spotted a random @drdisrespect in the virtual crowd for the Rockets #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/6uSWy8fPQO — Colin McNeil (@McNeilColin) September 3, 2020

The Rockets may have ended up stealing a win, as the scorecard read 104-102 in their favour, but it was Dr Disrespect who ended up stealing all the attention, courtesy his virtual appearance and Alleyways.

Post his return, from streaming Fall Guys to designing a map for Rogue Company, The Doc is leaving no stone unturned as he seeks to reclaim his throne as the most dominating gaming specimen in the world of streaming.

