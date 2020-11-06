Dr Disrespect trolls Cyberpunk 2077 with hilarious 'Fat Thor' meme

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, recently trolled the makers of Cyberpunk 2077 with a hilarious meme, which involved a certain Fat Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

Despite being one of the most anticipated games of the year, Cyberpunk 2077 has been somewhat marred by numerous production delays, which has left fans increasingly frustrated.

To make matters worse, the maker of the game, CD Projekt Red, was recently caught in the crossfire of the entire mandatory crunch fiasco.

Till now, Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed thrice, with the most recent setback being conveyed on Twitter just a few days back:

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Citing further enhancements and improvements to the game, CDPR pleaded with fans to be a little more patient and wait till 10th December, when the game is now expected to release finally.

Since the recent delay, the internet has been flooded with many memes and jokes about Cyberpunk 2077's doomed development phase. And a recent troll by Dr Disrespect is right up there in the list of the best we've witnessed so far:

In a hilarious meme, Dr Disrespect posted a picture of himself as the iconic Fat Thor from Avengers: Endgame.

Right from the can of soda in his hand to the clothes he's wearing, the photoshop is seamless and features a disgruntled, overweight Dr Disrespect awaiting the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

With his recent troll, the Doc has won over the internet, as several fans reacted to Fat Doc.

'Fat Dr Disrespect' takes over the internet

Witnessing Chris Hemsworth's Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame turned out to be one of the most memorable moments from the action-packed blockbuster, as the character has gone on to acquire a separate fan base for himself.

Overweight, guilt-ridden, and unsure of himself, Fat Thor was a far cry from the fearless God of Thunder we had become so accustomed to seeing on-screen. Moreover, Chris Hemsworth lent a perfect blend of humor and sentiment to his portrayal of a wayward superhero, struggling to regain his confidence.

And it seems like Dr Disrespect is also a fan of Fat Thor, as his recent troll at the expense of Cyberpunk 2077 invited hilarious responses from the online community:

All said and done, from stunning visuals and futuristic locales to a rumored Dr Disrespect collaboration, the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 continues to remain sky-high.

All eyes are now on 10th December, when the game is finally expected to launch. Hopefully.