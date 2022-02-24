Dragon Ball FighterZ is coming to PC Game Pass: Release date, system requirements, and more revealed

Dragon Ball FighterZ, one of the best 2D fighting games to date, is getting a surprise release on PC Game Pass today, February 24, 2022.

Microsoft Gaming is actively supporting the PC gaming community by publishing all of its first-party games on the PC Game Pass on day one. Xbox’s Subscription-based service Game Pass offers players hundreds of top-tier games for a monthly fee across the Xbox family of Consoles (One and Series X|S) and the PC. It is arguably the best subscription service in the gaming industry right now.

Dragon Ball FighterZ takes the PC Game Pass power level to over 9000

While January saw the debut of games like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and the day one release of Rainbow Six Extraction and Hitman Trilogy, February 2022 was relatively mild. Other than Total War Warhammer III, there weren’t any new games that excited fans. However, the surprise debut of Dragon Ball FighterZ has certainly got fans excited.

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighting game based on the popular Japanese shonen manga and anime franchise Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Minimum Requirements

CPU: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Dragon Ball FighterZ Recommended Requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB / GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

The series revolves around seven magical orbs called Dragon Balls, together which can summon a wish-granting dragon. The franchise has grown over the last two and a half decades to become a worldwide sensation.

The game features characters from the original source material along with their authentic powerups and movesets. The game boasts a dynamic 3vs3 tag/support system that lets the player show off their own personal fighting style by mixing in tag-team attacks.

With a large roster of beloved characters, players can create their dream team with fan-favorite characters such as Goku, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, and many others. Certain character combinations also have a special dialogue before a fight, and players can even re-create iconic story moments by having certain characters fight and be rewarded with a faithfully reproduced special cut-scene

The game has grown to be one of the biggest sensations of the fighting game community alongside titles such as Takken 7 and Street Fighter V. Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PC Game Pass from February 24, 2022.

