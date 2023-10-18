Dragon Ball Legends releases Ultra Super Janemba: Release date, abilities and more explored

Super Janemba is scheduled to enter Dragon Ball Legends, bringing with him a level of power and versatility that has the potential to redefine the battle arena. The character is expected to be available on 18 Oct 2023 at 6 am UTC. As an ULTRA rarity character, Janemba combines an incredible defense, including enemy debuffs and numerous ways to recover health. He also has an exceptional offensive prowess, driven by devastating Special Moves and Ultimate Arts that apply Bleed effects and grant substantial buffs to damage inflicted.

This article will explore the intricacies of Super Janemba's abilities and what makes him a game-changing character.

Dragon Ball Legends Super Janemba abilities

Main Ability

Janemba's main ability packs a serious punch, allowing him to reduce the enemy's sustained damage-cut effects while canceling his own attribute downgrades and abnormal conditions. This move is a game-changer as it can obliterate the opponent's cards, severely limiting their options. Moreover, Janemba restores his health by 30% and ki by 50, giving him the upper hand in prolonged battles.

Z and ULTRA ability

Janemba's Z ability elevates sagas from the movies of Dragon Ball to a whole new level. With each upgrade, he boosts strike attack and blast defense, making him a pivotal asset to any party.

Janemba thrives in parties with members with regeneration-centric abilities. Whether he's the leader or not, his damage inflicted and ki recovery soar based on the number of regeneration characters in your party. As the leader, he gains an impressive 30% boost in damage inflicted and ki recovery right from the start.

Special Move

Janemba's special move is a force to be reckoned with, inflicting Extreme Bleed 100% of the time while sealing the enemy's Special Arts. This attack not only deals massive Slice damage but also debilitates the opponent by increasing the Damage Received attribute for a considerable duration.

Unique Abilities

Janemba's first unique ability is a true game-changer, granting him the ability to restore health and ki while nullifying enemy special cover changes when using Strike and Blast Arts. This enables him to unleash relentless combos without interruption, substantially boosting all his abilities and setting him up for domination.

Janemba's second unique ability, Unique Gauge, is a formidable ally in Dragon Ball Legends. It charges over time, regardless of whether he's on the battlefield or on standby. When it is fully charged, Janemba can counter enemy Strike Arts, setting off a cascade of powerful effects. These include the restoration of the Vanishing Gauge, nullifying element factors, and increasing Arts Card Draw Speed.

In conclusion, Ultra Super Janemba is a formidable addition to any Dragon Ball Legends party. With a devastating array of abilities that cover offense, defense, and tactical maneuvers, Janemba is poised to dominate the battlefield.