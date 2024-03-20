Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay showcase: Combat, characters, and more

Bandai Namco recently aired the Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay showcase. The much-anticipated entry in the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi franchise, Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO has seen much hubbub ever since it was announced in 2023. This latest livestream offered players a debut look at the arena fighter's gameplay systems.

Fans even got a glimpse of the different characters set to make an appearance in it, from the original Dragon Ball up to Dragon Ball Super. Here is everything fans need to know about the game.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay detailed

Hosted by game producer Jun Furutani from development studio Spike Chunsoft, the 12-minute-long Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero gameplay video highlighted mechanics that fans will see in the final product. As expected, this is a 3D, fighting title, just like this series' past entries as well as other Dragon Ball titles like Xenoverse.

The clip opens with a fight against classic rivals Goku and Vegeta duking it out via the fast-paced action that the series is known for. The movement and evasive maneuvers are blazing fast, too, capturing the essence of Dragon Ball beautifully. Based on the gameplay, it seems like the characters will have multiple health bars.

A Ki meter below the HP gauge allows one to gather Ki (albeit leaving the user vulnerable to attacks) to unleash more powerful moves, perform dodges, and initiate vanishes — all of which are faster than ever before. This includes the heroes' signature attacks such as Goku's Kamehameha and Final Flash for Vegeta.

Strategy and reflexes are key to victory (Image via Bandai Namco)

Beam Struggles — now called "Impact Action" — also return, making for cinematic clashes of power between the two characters. This brings us to combat fundamentals. Since Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay is hybrid-melee-centric, moves such as Dragon Rush and Dragon Dash will allow you to keep up the momentum to chain combos and retort with counters.

There are some new mechanics to enhance the core Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay. This includes "Skill Count" which regenerates automatically over time and allows one to perform actions like "Revenge Counter," which allows them to absorb a foe's attack while being hit. Then there is "Super Perception," letting players counterattack even Ki-based moves like Gallick Gun.

The "Vanishing Assault" move lets gamers instantly teleport near the foe for a barrage of attacks. In other words, fans have plenty of options to dish out pain in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO.

Which characters are in Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO?

The beloved Broluy making it into the game is a no-brainer (image via Bandai Namco)

Powered by Unreal Engine, this title brings the late Akira Toriyama's iconic characters to life with a cel-shaded aesthetic. Here are all the characters revealed during the Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO gameplay showcase:

Super Trunks

Dyspo

Kakunsa

Master Roshi (Max Power)

Nappa

Burter

Jeice

Toppo

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

This is by no means an exhaustive list, and more characters will undoubtedly be shown off as we approach launch. Speaking of which, publisher Bandai Namco has yet to confirm a release date for the game — so while there is much excitement for the launch of Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO, players will need to be patient.

Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO is set to release on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S