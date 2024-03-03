Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero ad scans have fans begging for game's release

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the latest game that the franchise has announced at the time of writing. This particular game has the entire fanbase excited. The Dragon Ball series has been one of the most successful anime series of all time. It is considered to be the most influential Shonen Animanga series that inspired plenty of other popular shows.

While most anime series don’t have the best videogame versions, this particular series, however, has produced some incredible videogame titles like Budokai Tenkaichi and Xenoverse. When the series announced Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, the anticipation of the fans went through the roof.

Furthermore, certain advertisements have been making the rounds on the internet, and the community has managed to provide netizens with a rough translation.

Fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight their opinions on the new scans.

Fans left wanting more ahead of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release

Expand Tweet

While the reactions were a tad bit mixed, the majority of fans were excited to see the game get released after the advertisement translations made its rounds. The series has had some incredible titles in the past, and therefore, the expectations are quite high.

The anticipation alone will most likely play a huge role in the sales of this video game. Fans have already started saying that 2024 will be one of the best years for anime fans should Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero be released soon.

Fans show excitement for the game's release (Screengrab via X)

Fans have a feeling that the game will feature good fighting mechanics like the Xenoverse series. Given that this title will also be similar to the Budokai Tenkaichi series, fans are happy that they are not straying away from a formula that works. Given how the animanga community converses on such platforms, netizens flooded the comments section with phrases such as “peak”.

However, it seems like not every netizen on the social media platform was excited to see the new advertisement scans. Some fans were still upset that the release date for the game was not mentioned.

Certain netizens raise concerns over the latest advertisement scans (Screengrab via X)

They were under the assumption that a new advertisement would feature additional information that the fans could benefit from. Some fans even stated that the advertisement in question was a waste of their time.

Expand Tweet

Similarly, fans also wanted to know when a new trailer would drop. They wanted a closer look at the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero game before they could decide and purchase it. Another criticism faced by the upcoming game seemed to be with respect to the character design. One fan, in particular, was unhappy with Vegeta’s hair in his Super Saiyan transformation.

Final Thoughts

All in all, fans seem to be quite excited about the release of the Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero video game. While the majority of fans showed a positive response to the advertisement scans, there were quite a few who also expressed their concerns and areas that needed improvement.

However, given that the game would be similar to Budokai Tenkaichi has fans feeling relieved. It will be interesting to see how the video game performs post its release. Irrespective of the game’s

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 proves Choso is a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri

KonoSuba season 3 announces April 2024 release date and theme songs

Why J.C. Staff Studio's returning is good for the One Punch Man series