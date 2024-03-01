Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 proves Choso is a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 is set to be released on Monday, March 4, 2024. However, a few days before its official release, the manga chapter's spoilers were leaked online. With that, the series' fans were hinted at some of the events from the upcoming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers saw Yuji Itadori struggling to heal himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique. Given that he had learned the technique in just one month, he was having trouble using it efficiently. That's when Choso arrived to help him in the same. From their exchange, it became evident that Choso was a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252: How is Choso a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri?

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

As evident from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers, Choso is a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri because he has a much more comprehensive method of explaining the Reverse Cursed Technique than the Tokyo Jujutsu High doctor.

Back in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 74, Satoru Gojo appeared in front of Toji Fushiguro after resurrecting himself by using the Reverse Cursed Technique. He then proceeded to explain how he figured out the method behind using the technique.

Shoko Ieiri explaining how to perform the Reverse Cursed Technique (Image via Shueisha)

Satoru Gojo previously knew the theory about the technique, however, he had trouble putting it into practice. Thus, he tried to get an explanation for the same from his friend. However, her explanation did not make any sense to him. That friend was none other than Shoko Ieiri.

The manga showed Shoko Ieiri's explanation of the Reverse Cursed Technique through a flashback panel. Her words could only be deduced as gibberish as none of what she said made sense.

This is what Shoko Ieiri said:

"You go Hya! and then Hyo! and then Hyuhoi!"

From this, it was very evident that Shoko had poor communication skills when it came to explaining a jujutsu technique.

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Compared to that, as evident from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers, Choso was a much better teacher. This is because, when Yuji Itadori was having trouble with the Reverse Cursed Technique, he was able to explain the same to him in a way that the protagonist could understand.

Choso did not just describe the method behind using the theory but also helped Yuji visualize it. Firstly, he asked his "younger brother" to calm down, so that he could visualize what he was about to say to him. Only then, did he proceed to explain the technique's method.

As per Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers, this is what Choso said to Yuji:

"Let the blood flow to every corner of your body, as if it were rooted. Mold the silhouette of your body with your blood vessels. Visualize..."

After comparing the two explanations for the Reverse Cursed Technique, it is very evident that Choso is a better teacher than Shoko Ieiri. Moreover, given the hints from the manga, it can be deduced that Choso might also be the person who taught Yuji to use Blood Manipulation. With such pieces of evidence, one cannot deny that Choso is a great teacher.

