Dragon Ball Z Legends tier list (June 2023)

Whether you enjoy the Dragon Ball Z manga and anime or are a fan of Dragon Ball Z Legends, the popular mobile fighting game, you’ll be excited to discover the latest tier list of DB Legends characters. We have organized all the characters from the Dragon Ball Z Legends game, including iconic figures like Goku and Vegeta, into their respective tiers.

So without further ado, let's dive into the tier list and see where your favorite characters rank.

All Dragon Ball Z Legends characters listed based on their tier

All Dragon Ball Z Legends characters are grouped into various tier ranks, with the Z-class considered to be the most elite. On the other hand, the C-Class tier characters are generally the weakest in the game.

1) DB Legends – Z-tier characters

The ultimate Dragon Ball Z tier rank (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The Z class or the S+ tier characters are the most elite ones you’ll come across in the game. These heroes have a lot of health and have dangerous skills at their disposal. However, their skills are hard to control.

Final Form Cooler

LL Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Dragon Fist)

Ultra Instinct Goku

Legendary Super Saiyan Broly

Super Gogeta

Super Vegito

2) DB Legends – S-tier characters

First Form Frieza in Dragon Ball Z Legends (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

The S-tier contains some of the most adored characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. These heroes have a high damage output, great survivability, and many different ways to hurt opponents.

1st Form Frieza

Android #17 & Android #18

Angel Golden Frieza

Buu: Kid

Final Form Frieza

Hero Tapion

Majin Vegeta

Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)

Mecha Frieza

Perfect Cell

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta

Super Saiyan God SS Vegito

Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth)

Whis

3) DB Legends – A-tier characters

Perfect Form Cell in DB Legends (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

These are powerful characters, but they're not as powerful as the S-tier characters. However, since they have enough versatility and access to powerful attacks, they're worth using and building.

World Champion Hercule

Chilled

Gamma 1

Gamma 2

God of Destruction Beerus

Gohan

Goku

Goku Black

Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist)

Jiren: Full Power

LL Bardock

LL Final Form Frieza: Full Power

LL Super Saiyan Gohan

LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult)

Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku

Perfect Form Cell

Piccolo Green

Super Namekian Lord Slug

Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta

Super Saiyan 4 Goku

Super Saiyan Bardock

Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta

Super Saiyan Gogeta

Super Saiyan Goku

Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)

Super Vegito

Tien

Ultimate Gohan

Ultimate Gohan Absorbed Buu: Super

Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist)

Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku

4) DB Legends – B-tier characters

These are average fighters that you’ll come across in Dragon Ball Z Legends. YOu should pick these characters only if you have no other choice in co-op play or solo play.

Android #17

Mai

Roberry

Saibaman

Yajirobe

Android #21

Android #21: Good

Eis Shenron

Fused with Kami Piccolo

Gogeta

Gohan Kid: Piccolo (Assist)

Goku Black

Hit

Legendary Super Saiyan Broly

Legendary Super Saiyan Broly

Majin Buu: Good

Nuova Shenron

Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla

Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla: Kale (Assist)

Super Saiyan 2 Kefla

Super Saiyan 2 Trunks

Super Saiyan Broly

Super Saiyan Cabba

Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Future)

Super Saiyan Rosé Goku

Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)

Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku

Super Saiyan Goku

Vegeta

5) DB Legends – C-tier characters

These fighters are the weakest of the lot. They will generally struggle in all matches unless paired with characters from the A, S, or S+ tiers.

Final thoughts

For those who are new to the game, Dragon Ball Z Legends is a popular real-time fighting game for smartphone users that lets you pick one of your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters and duke it out online with players all across the globe.

