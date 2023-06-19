Dragon Ball Z Legends tier list (June 2023)

Whether you enjoy the Dragon Ball Z manga and anime or are a fan of Dragon Ball Z Legends, the popular mobile fighting game, you’ll be excited to discover the latest tier list of DB Legends characters. We have organized all the characters from the Dragon Ball Z Legends game, including iconic figures like Goku and Vegeta, into their respective tiers.
So without further ado, let's dive into the tier list and see where your favorite characters rank.
All Dragon Ball Z Legends characters listed based on their tier
All Dragon Ball Z Legends characters are grouped into various tier ranks, with the Z-class considered to be the most elite. On the other hand, the C-Class tier characters are generally the weakest in the game.
1) DB Legends – Z-tier characters
The Z class or the S+ tier characters are the most elite ones you’ll come across in the game. These heroes have a lot of health and have dangerous skills at their disposal. However, their skills are hard to control.
- Final Form Cooler
- LL Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Dragon Fist)
- Ultra Instinct Goku
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- Super Gogeta
- Super Vegito
2) DB Legends – S-tier characters
The S-tier contains some of the most adored characters in the Dragon Ball franchise. These heroes have a high damage output, great survivability, and many different ways to hurt opponents.
- 1st Form Frieza
- Android #17 & Android #18
- Angel Golden Frieza
- Buu: Kid
- Final Form Frieza
- Hero Tapion
- Majin Vegeta
- Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
- Mecha Frieza
- Perfect Cell
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegito
- Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth)
- Whis
3) DB Legends – A-tier characters
These are powerful characters, but they're not as powerful as the S-tier characters. However, since they have enough versatility and access to powerful attacks, they're worth using and building.
- World Champion Hercule
- Chilled
- Gamma 1
- Gamma 2
- God of Destruction Beerus
- Gohan
- Goku
- Goku Black
- Great Saiyaman 1 & 2 (Assist)
- Jiren: Full Power
- LL Bardock
- LL Final Form Frieza: Full Power
- LL Super Saiyan Gohan
- LL Super Saiyan Trunks (Adult)
- Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku
- Perfect Form Cell
- Piccolo Green
- Super Namekian Lord Slug
- Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta
- Super Saiyan 4 Goku
- Super Saiyan Bardock
- Super Saiyan God SS Goku & Vegeta
- Super Saiyan Gogeta
- Super Saiyan Goku
- Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
- Super Vegito
- Tien
- Ultimate Gohan
- Ultimate Gohan Absorbed Buu: Super
- Zamasu: Goku Black (Assist)
- Super Saiyan God SS Kaioken Goku
4) DB Legends – B-tier characters
These are average fighters that you’ll come across in Dragon Ball Z Legends. YOu should pick these characters only if you have no other choice in co-op play or solo play.
- Android #17
- Mai
- Roberry
- Saibaman
- Yajirobe
- Android #21
- Android #21: Good
- Eis Shenron
- Fused with Kami Piccolo
- Gogeta
- Gohan Kid: Piccolo (Assist)
- Goku Black
- Hit
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- Majin Buu: Good
- Nuova Shenron
- Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla
- Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla: Kale (Assist)
- Super Saiyan 2 Kefla
- Super Saiyan 2 Trunks
- Super Saiyan Broly
- Super Saiyan Cabba
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Future)
- Super Saiyan Rosé Goku
- Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
- Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku
- Super Saiyan Goku
- Vegeta
5) DB Legends – C-tier characters
These fighters are the weakest of the lot. They will generally struggle in all matches unless paired with characters from the A, S, or S+ tiers.
- Mai
- Roberry
- Saibaman
- Yajirobe
- Android #21
- Android #21: Good
- Eis Shenron
- Fused with Kami Piccolo
- Gogeta
- Gohan Kid: Piccolo (Assist)
- Goku
- Hit
- Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
- Majin Buu: Good
- Nuova Shenron
- Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla
- Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla: Kale (Assist)
- Super Saiyan 2 Kefla
- Super Saiyan 2 Trunks
- Super Saiyan Broly
- Super Saiyan Broly
- Super Saiyan Cabba
- Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Future)
- Super Saiyan Rosé Goku
- Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
- Ultra Instinct -Sign- Goku
- Super Saiyan Goku
- Vegeta
Final thoughts
For those who are new to the game, Dragon Ball Z Legends is a popular real-time fighting game for smartphone users that lets you pick one of your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters and duke it out online with players all across the globe.
Follow Sportskeeda for more content on Dragon Ball Z Legends and to keep tabs on the gaming world.