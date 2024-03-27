Dragon’s Dogma 2 Forgery guide

Forging items is one of the key mechanics that have made their way into Dragon’s Dogma 2 from the original game. It’s a pretty fun feature to play around with, as it allows you to forge a copy of key items that you will find in the title. This allows for more role-play variety in the narrative and opens up alternate ways to tackle quests.

However, item forging is not something that will be available to you right off the bat. You will need to complete the narrative a fair bit and reach Checkpoint Rest Town before you can unlock this mechanic.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide goes over everything you need to know about the forgery system.

How to forge items in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

To forge items in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must make your way to Ibrahim’s Scrap shop, which is located in the Checkpoint Rest Town. You can take a cart there from Vernworth if you have not discovered the place already.

Ibrahim’s Scrap shop is located near the Rift Stone. Talk to the NPC and select the opinion “Request a Forgery.” Your inventory will open up, and you will be able to select an object that you want to make a duplicate of.

Depending on the type of item you are planning to make a forgery of, the process can take a few days. You can explore other side quests till then, or just pass the time by resting at the town’s inn.

What items should you forge in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

As a rule of thumb, you should not be looking to forge complicated items. Resources like Wakestones, Eternal Wakestones, enchanted weapons, armor, and Ferrystones should not be duplicated, as these copies do not work like the original.

Expand Tweet

Simpler items that are basic in their functionality like Jade Stones, Onyx, Keys, and letters are some of the things that you should be looking to forge. Ingredients for potions or materials that enhance your weapons can also be duplicated, as they will work similarly to the original.

There is a fair bit of experimentation you can do with the forging system in the game. Try it out and look for some unique outcomes in side quests, as you trick NPCs into accepting the copy of the item they are seeking.