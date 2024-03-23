Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to craft and use potions

Potions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are handy when you are in a bind or do not have a mage in your party who can heal and buff you up. Crafting potions in the RPG is also a great way of reducing your carry weight.

As you make your way through the game's open world, you will come across a variety of herbs, plants, and other crafting ingredients that you can combine. Leaving them as is will increase your carry weight, which will negatively impact the amount of stamina you use and regen when in battle.

You can shed some of the weight by combining the ingredients to make other food items or potions, especially if you are far away from your chest in the nearest town.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide goes over how can craft and use potions in the game.

How to craft potions in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

If you haven’t unlocked any crafting recipes yet, here are some of the things you must do to make potions in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Head to the Pause Menu and then to the Items option, which will be at the left-hand corner.

Select a crafting material. You are recommended to pick a Greenwarish as they combine with almost anything. You will now see an option to combine it with other things in your inventory.

Click on Combine and head to the Experiment window. Here, you can combine the Greenwarish with other ingredients like fruits. Craft and confirm. You will now have a potion in your hands. Combining a Greenwarish with something like an Apple will give you Salubrious Draught, which recovers your HP.

Once you have the recipe of an item unlocked, it will permanently get added to the Recipe section, which is beside the Experiment tab.

How to use positions in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two ways to use potions in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first and the most straightforward way is to head to the inventory, choose the potion in question, and click on Use once you get multiple options.

Alternatively, when you are in the heat of battle you can use a potion by pressing on the Left Trigger on your controller and either tapping the Up or Down D-pad button. The Up button is for potions and items that recover health, while the Down one is for stamina.

Expand Tweet

If you have mounted a monster, you can tap the Up and Down D-pad button to have the same effect. You will not need to hold the Left Trigger.

However, the position or time that the game will select for you to auto-consume is random. While the action itself is fast and instantaneous, guaranteed to help you out in the midst of battle, you will not get to choose the potion that you want to consume.

Feel free to check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 review to learn more about the game.