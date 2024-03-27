Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to spot and cure Dragonsplague

Dragonsplague is a disease that your pawns can be affected by as you play through Dragon’s Dogma 2. This will lead to them changing their behavior, and once they become terminally ill with the disease, they will go on a murdering spree, killing every NPC in town. The mass genocide takes place as soon as you get up from rest at an Inn or in a house. By then, your infected Pawn would have killed a fair number of civilians.

The Pawns are susceptible to the disease if they are traveling through the Rift a lot. Hence, if your pawn is used quite a lot by other players, the chances of them getting Dragonsplague are high.

That said, this Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide explains everything you need to know about the Dragonsplague.

How to spot Dragonsplague in your party in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are some tell-tale signs of Dragonsplaue if one of your pawns is affected by it. They will stop listening to your orders, get angry with you, and even boast heightened strength and aggression in battle, irrespective of their inclination.

Pawns that are popular amongst players or have recently fought a dragon are usually affected by it. Apart from behavior, they will also start showing physical symptoms. They will cough often, and their eyes will start glowing red.

Keep an eye out for these signs, as pawns can start spreading Dragonsplague to other members of the party. Once they start showing signs, you must deal with them immediately.

How to deal with Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you identify a pawn with Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you must kill them immediately. Either throw them into the sea or allow them to be killed in battle. Even your main pawn will return back to the Rift once the pawn dies.

You can hire another pawn if need be, and your main one will be free of the infection after they die and pass onto the Rift. Thus, you can interact with a Rift stone and recall your main pawn without worry.

Another way your main pawn can be free of the disease is if they are hired by another player and pass on the plague to one of their pawns.

Apart from a swift death, there is no way to cure a pawn of Dragonsplague in Dragon’s Dogma 2.