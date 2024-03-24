Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to unlock the Magick Archer vocation

The Magick Archer is one of the late-game vocations that you will be able to unlock in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It is an “Arisen only” class that you will not be able to put on your main Pawn.

The Magick Archer is an incredibly powerful vocation that makes the most of the Archery line as well as some of the Magick spells in the game. The class is incredibly versatile, and can make quick work of some of the hardest encounters when used right.

However, unlocking the Magick Archer is easier said than done, and many in the community are struggling with it. Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over how you can unlock the Magick Archer as you progress through the narrative.

How to get your hands on the Magick Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

To unlock the Magick Archer vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will need to progress further in the narrative till you reach the third continent, which is the Agamen Volcanic Island.

You can either choose to unlock it via the main questline or take a detour from Drabir’s Grotto to gain faster access to the area and the vocation.

You will find the Dabnir’s Grotto dungeon to the southwest of Battahl. It can be unlocked at any time, but make sure that you are atleast Level 25 to have an easier time in it. To get there, make use of the Battahl pulley platforms to head south, and then follow the trail further down to find the opening of a cave.

Here you will find the NPC Hillaire, interact with them, and then make your way into the cave. Once you reach the far side of the Groot, keep following the path into the island till you meet the dwarf NPC Gautstafr, who will provide you with the quest: “Put a Spring in Thy Step.”

Complete the quest that will make you collect flowers for the NPC. Once done, make your way back to him to start the next objective, which will be to escort him to the hot springs.

Escorting Gautstafr can be rather annoying. It’s a very slow and cumbersome quest, and you will meet some difficult enemies along the way. Once you reach the Volcanic Island Camp with the dwarf, escort him up to the elevated cave that is located in the southern part of the town.

Head for the hot springs, and walk up to the counter to find the dwarf’s wife Cliodhna there. As a reward for completing the quest, she will reward you by teaching you the ways of the Magick Archer in Dragon’s Dogma 2. You will unlock the vocation once you exhaust all of her dialogue options.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, do keep in mind, that if you have the Spellbow’s Paradox with you at this time, you can give it to Cliodhna. She will unlock the Magick Archer’s ultimate skill for you in Dragon’s Dogma 2.