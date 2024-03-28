Dragon’s Dogma 2 “Quest rewards not appearing” error: Possible fixes, rewards, and more

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are running into a new bug that is not letting them get their hands on rewards after completing a quest. The issue primarily happens for PC users, and it’s one of the more annoying bugs players are facing in the game. What makes it worse is that there is no permanent fix that you can try out to solve the issue at the moment, so most players are waiting for Capcom to patch it out with a hotfix.

Fortunately, there are a few community-found workarounds that you can try to deal with the issue. Today’s Dragon’s Dogma guide will go over how you can deal with the “Quest rewards not appearing” in the RPG.

How to fix “Quest rewards not appearing” in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To deal with the “Quest rewards not appearing” error in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here are a few things you can do:

1) Reload the Autosave or Inn Save

If your game has not autosaved after you have completed the quest and received no rewards, then the best course of action will be to restart from the last auto or manual save. It’s likely that the reload is going to fix all the performance issues that you are having with the quest reward.

Alternatively, if the game saved after the quest completed and you no longer have access to the quest giver or the reward, then you might want to reload from the last Inn Save. While it’s going to be rather annoying to redo everything afterward, you might want to opt for it if the quest rewards are worth the grind.

2) Restart the game

Many in the community have mentioned that restarting Dragon’s Dogma 2 a couple of times seems to have fixed the quest reward error for them. So try relaunching the game from your Steam client to see if you get access to the quest rewards.

3) Scan and fix files

The quest reward error may be occurring because there are a few corrupt files in the installation directory. To fix this, make your way to the Steam Library > right-click on Dragon’s Dogma 2 > and select “Verify integrity for game files”.

This will automatically start a process that goes over all the files in the installation directory and fixes the files that may have been corrupted.

4) Wait for a patch

If the above steps fail, then the best course of action for you will be to wait for a patch. Capcom has already stated that they are going to bring in a lot of updates that will tackle the major bugs and performance issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2.