Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file location: How to back up your saved data

Dragon’s Dogma 2 does not hold your hand when it comes to exploration and dealing with some of the RPG elements that it brings to the table. Combat and gameplay can be brutal for the more unprepared, and there are moments where you can miss out on a quest or fail to complete one if you take too long to reach your objective.

There are also times when you might want to have a savepoint from the moment you set out of town or right before a difficult encounter. The roads in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are filled with some of the most challenging encounters, so saving often is always going to help you make the most of your travels.

Today’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 guide will go over some of the different save features in the game, along with how you can find the save file location of the RPG and manually back up your progress.

All Save features in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Expand Tweet

There are primarily three save features that you will get to make the most of in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

1) Auto Save

This is the default save feature where the game will automatically save your progression after a certain period of time or right after any event that takes place. Saves are more frequent after NPC interactions, quest completions, or after slaying monsters.

2) Manual Saves

At any time during exploration, you will be able to use the “Save and Continue” as well as the “Save and Return To Title Screen” option in Dragon’s Dogma 2. However, Autosaves will often override these saves, and manual saves are best used right before a difficult encounter or right before picking a dialogue or quest option.

3) Inn Saves

The Inn Saves are your hard saves in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They are not overwritten by manual saves or auto saves and are only replaced once you rest at another inn later on.

The best way to use and save in inns is when you need to restore your missing HP, as well as after completing a major milestone.

While they are the most reliable method of saving in the game, only depend on them when required. This is because your last inn save might have been hours ago, and then if you reset back at that inn save after dying, you will lose all the progress you have made in that time frame.

Expand Tweet

Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file location and how to manually back up (PC only)

To find the Dragon’s Dogma 2 save file location, you need to:

Make your way to the Steam Install Folder. Here, find the folder that reads “UserData menu”.

Now head to the “UserID folder.” Here, you will find the “Dragon’s Dogma 2 ID: 2054970” (The ID given might be different based on the user).

Make your way to “Remote,” and you will now find the “win64_save” folder. Copy this folder as the manual backup and paste it on your PC or an external hard drive.

You can re-paste this folder back into the directory and replace all the files within it if you want to restore the save that it contains.

Feel free to check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 review to learn more about the game and determine whether it is worth your time.