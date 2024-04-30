Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy guide: How to get Harpy Joyride

The Harpy Joyride is one of the rarest trophies in Dragon's Dogma 2, which is quite surprising considering it doesn't involve a task that's that difficult to complete, even early in the game. Dragon's Dogma 2 features some really difficult-to-obtain trophies since they require you to go through New Game+ or defeat seemingly overpowered monsters.

However, most trophies in the latest action RPG from Capcom aren't that challenging, even for novice trophy hunters. Capcom tends to include some difficult trophies, such as those in Devil May Cy 5 or Monster Hunter World.

It isn't surprising that Dragon's Dogma 2 will also have a few challenging trophies of its own, which either are vague with their description, a la the Plenty Arisen to Go Round, or require you to defeat end-game bosses in record time like the Gigantus I Hardly Knew Ye trophy.

The Harpy Joyride is also one of those trophies that can be difficult to understand and unlock. That said, this guide explains how to obtain the Harpy Joyride trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to unlock the Harpy Joyride trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2

The description for the Harpy Joyride trophy is straightforward - Summoned a Harpy, grabbed hold, and took flight. However, despite the simple description, implementing the suggested actions is anything but straightforward. For starters, Dragon's Dogma 2 never really explains how to "summon" a Harpy in the first place.

The Harpysnare Smoke Beacon (Image via Capcom)

As such, you might find yourself clueless as to what you need to do to even initiate the actions for the trophy. Fortunately, summoning Harpies in the game is an easy task, as long as you have the right tool available. You will need something called Harpysnare Smoke Beacon to get this trophy.

The Harpysnare Smoke Beacon can either be bought at select vendors across the open world, specifically in Battahl and the neighboring region of Volcanic Islands, or they can be acquired by either looting treasure chests or enemy corpses. Harpysnare Smoke Beacons aren't too expensive and can be placed in storage.

If you have the Deluxe Edition of Dragon's Dogma 2, you get access to a free Harpysnare Smoke Beacon when you first arrive at Vermund. Once you have the Harpysnare in your possession, head to any elevated platform in the open world and place the smoke beacon.

The Harpysnare Smoke Beacon will almost immediately summon a friendly Harpy to your aid. Jump and press R2 or RT to grab hold, which should unlock the trophy. The Harpysnare can also be used as a highly effective get-out-of-jail-for-free card when faced against enemies like Drakes or Chimeras.