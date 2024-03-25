Dragon's Dogma 2 updates will add the ability to start new game, a locked 30fps mode, and more

Capcom has confirmed some of the most highly requested features coming to Dragon's Dogma 2 via the game's first batch of title updates. In a recent post on the game's official X account, Capcom announced that the future updates for Dragon's Dogma 2 will not only come with the ability to start a new game but also a 30fps mode for consoles, a motion blur toggle, and more.

While Dragon's Dogma 2 received overwhelming praise from critics for its open-world design, combat, boss fights, side quests, and graphical fidelity, it did receive some flack for its shoddy performance on PC and consoles.

However, upon its release, the game got panned by players, not only for the performance issues but also for microtransactions and lack of basic quality-of-life features. Thankfully, Capcom will be addressing most of the issues players have with the game via the upcoming title updates.

Everything you need to know about Dragon's Dogma 2's upcoming title updates

According to Capcom, the future updates will cover most of the major criticisms players and critics have regarding Dragon's Dogma 2, starting with the single save file issue to the other less problematic issues like the lack of a motion blur and ray-tracing toggle on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Apart from these fixes, there will be other under-the-hood optimizations as well.

Capcom has laid out a rough roadmap of what major and minor issues they are tackling on priority for the first batch of post-launch updates for Dragon's Dogma 2. Here's everything Capcom aims to address with the upcoming title update for the game:

Updates for all platforms (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC):

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at the Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S:

Adding the option to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set framerate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

Updates for PC:

Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.

Fixing an issue where models appear low-quality under some specific settings.

Apart from the microtransactions, one of the biggest and most egregious issues the current version of Dragon's Dogma 2 suffers from is the frequent and unbiased performance degradation, regardless of what hardware you run the game on.

While you can still try to brute force the game to perform at a rather stable 60fps on PC, on consoles, it's a completely different story. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game have an uncapped framerate, with fluctuations between 45fps to 25fps, with the town of Vernworth being the worst-case scenario.

Thankfully, Capcom is trying to implement in Dragon's Dogma 2 a 30fps cap on consoles, which should help remedy the erratic framerate issue on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Also, the option to start a new game without having to tinker with the save files or switch to a new user on consoles is a welcome change.