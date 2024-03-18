Is Dragon's Dogma 2 locked to 30fps on Xbox and PS5?

Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PlayStation 5. Capcom's upcoming game has been praised for its stunning visuals, as showcased in previews, screenshots, and other official media. However, fans may be concerned if the console releases will be limited to 30 fps, as it has been a few years since consoles have moved past this limit.

Well, Arisen, we have good news for you. In an interview with the Reno Gazette Journal, the game's director, Hideaki Itsuno, has confirmed that the game will run at uncapped frame rates above 30 across all platforms.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will run on an uncapped frame rate across all platforms, according to the game's director

Hideaki Itsuno, the man behind the Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry franchises, was interviewed by Jason Hidalgo from the Reno Gazette Journal. When asked if the game will have an option for 60 fps on consoles, Itsuno stated the following.

"For Dragon’s Dogma 2, we’ll feature uncapped frame rate performance around 30 FPS or above on consoles. For PC, it will depend on the specs of the machine. But for consoles, we are aiming for an uncapped frame rate around and above 30 FPS."

The question of whether the game will run smoothly on all platforms can only be answered with time. Dragon's Dogma 2 is about to be officially released, and we hope that it will be well-optimized for the players to enjoy their journey into the world of Gransys in Capcom's upcoming RPG title.

Dragon's Dogma 2 pre-order and Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses explored

Capcom's upcoming RPG has some juicy bonuses if you pre-order the title. Besides that, Digital Deluxe owners will get additional content to make their journey across the Dutchy of Gransys easier.

Let's explore all the goodies you can get your hands on if you pre-order the game or decide to buy the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Base game pre-order bonus

Base game

Superior Weapons Quartet

Digital Deluxe pre-order bonus

Base game

Superior Weapons Quartet

Ring of Assurance

Additionally, the Digital Deluxe owners will get the following regardless of whether they pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 or decide to get the game later down the line.

Base game

A Boon for Adventurers - New Journey Pack:

Explorer's Camping Kit - Camping Gear

Dragon's Dogma Music & Sound Collection - Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons - Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant - A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense - Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key - Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis - Character Editor

Wakestone - Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals - Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Pre-orders for Dragon's Dogma 2 will end when the game launches on March 22. 2024.