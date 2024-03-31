Dragon's Dogma 2 version 1.050: How to start "New Game"

Dragon's Dogma 2 finally received its first major title update, which adds not only miscellaneous bug fixes and stability improvements but also a host of highly requested quality-of-life features. Among the many new things added with the latest update is the ability to start "New Game," which was surprisingly absent from the release version of the game.

Before the game's release, Capcom mentioned that the Dragon's Dogma sequel wouldn't feature multiple save files, and would relegate players to a single character, at a time. However, the omission of a start "New Game" option was still puzzling, especially considering the original Dragon's Dogma shipped with that option from day one.

Fortunately, with the update 1.050, Capcom has finally added an option for "New Game" in Dragon's Dogma 2. Here's how you can start "New Game" in Dragon's Dogma 2 version 1.050.

How to start a "New Game" in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can start a "New Game" in Dragon's Dogma 2, only after you have updated the game to the latest version on your console or PC, i.e., 1.050 or later. The process of starting an afresh playthrough (not to be mistaken with New Game+) is quite straightforward and can be done regardless of the campaign progress in your current playthrough.

The "Start New Game" option (Image via Capcom)

To start a new playthrough, follow these steps:

Launch Dragon's Dogma 2 on your console or PC.

Upon landing on the main menu, select Start New Game .

. Press Continue, and you will be able to start a fresh playthrough.

Do note that starting a "New Game" will erase your current playthrough and save data associated with it. Despite finally giving players the option to start a fresh playthrough, the sequel still offers only one concurrent save file, akin to how the save system worked in the original Dragon's Dogma.

Unlike other action role-playing games of similar ilk, like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Lies of P, and even The Elder Scrolls V; Skyrim, you cannot have multiple simultaneous save files in Dragon's Dogma.

Instead, you have to commit to a single save file, and if you want to start fresh, you will either need to go into New Game+ or the newly added "New Game" option.

The newly added quality-of-life improvements are more than welcome in the Dragon's Dogma sequel. However, the game's still far from meeting the standards of what is expected from a current-gen action RPG, especially after the likes of Elden Ring, Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and more.