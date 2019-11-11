DreamHack 2019: LAN Events and more announced in Delhi

Last year in 2018, DreamHack held a successful tournament and event in Mumbai. DreamHack is returning to India in 2019, hosted in Delhi. DreamHack is not just an ordinary gaming tournament, it's a place for gamers to gather and celebrate the festivities in the gaming world.

The event will be held between 6 December and 8 December at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi. DreamHack events not only contain gaming events, they also host cosplays, live music, streamer zones, comedy shows and more.

We're going to take a look at what gaming events are being held in DreamHack 2019. Here are the different events DreamHack 2019 will entail.

#1 Who can participate?

Broadly speaking, there are two categories of tournaments that will be featured in DreamHack Delhi 2019. These categories are Gamer Participant and Casual Participant.

For Gamer Participants, you'll need to BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) such as your console or BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer). Gamer Participants can earn a much bigger piece of the pie, depending on which tournament they are participating in.

Casual Participants won't really be able to play in the invitational tournaments but they will have access to the Expo as well as table-top and retro games (these are classic games such as Mario, Metroid, and games from older generation consoles). Casual Participants can earn a share from a total prize pool of ₹1.5 Lakhs.

#2 Console/Mobile Tournaments (BYOD)

As part of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) set of tournaments, players can bring their consoles or mobile devices to participate. For all the games, you can win ₹15,000 for prizing first place and ₹5,000 for prizing second. All you need is your device and your skills!

Here are the list of games available in this tournament category:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - Mobile FIFA 20 - PS4/Xbox One Clash Royale - Mobile Dota Underlords - Mobile Brawl Stars - Mobile Rocket League - PS4/Xbox One

#3 PC Gaming Tournaments (BYOC)

PC Gamers rejoice! There is also a tournament being held specifically for PC Games. You'll need to BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) in order to participate. The prize pool is slightly higher for the BYOC tournament - 1st place will bag ₹20,000 and 2nd place will bag ₹10,000. The amount will remain the same regardless of whether you are playing a team game or a solo game.

Here are the games featured in the BYOC tournament as well as the format

CS: GO - 5v5, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3 CS 1.6 - 5v5, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3 Dota 2 - 5v5, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3 Dota Underlords - 1v1, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3 League of Legends - 5v5, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3 Rocket League - 1v1, BO3 Single Elimination; 2v2, BO3 Single Elimination Rainbow Six Siege: 5v5, BO1 Single Elimination & Finals BO3

#3 KO Fight Night

KO Fight Night has a much bigger prize pool compared to the BYOC and BYOD tournaments. Three games will be featured in this tournament. Here is a detailed list of the games, rules and Prize Pools:

Street Fighter V

Prize Pool: ₹2,00,000

Rules:

Platform: PS4

Format: Double Elimination

Game Settings: Versus Mode, 99 Seconds, 2/3 Rounds, 2/3 Games

Top 8 competitors will play 3/5 Matches

Legacy Controller Mode is banned

Winner of the last game cannot change his character but may change V-Trigger prior to the losing player selecting their V-Trigger

Losing player may switch character and V-Trigger

Random stage select (players may opt for an agreed stage)

The Grid, Kanzuki Beach, Skies of Honor, and Flamenco Tavern stages are banned from play. If these stages are randomly selected repeat random stage selection process until a tournament legal stage appears

Tekken 7

Prize Pool: ₹3,00,000

Rules:

Platform: PS4

Format: Double Elimination

Game Settings: Versus Mode, 60 Seconds, 3/5 Rounds, 2/3 Games

Winners Final, Losers Final, and Grand Final competitors will play 3/5 Matches.

No character customization

Winner of the last game cannot change his character

Loser may switch character

Random stage select (players may opt for an agreed stage)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Prize Pool: ₹1,00,000

Rules:

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Format: Double Elimination

Game Settings: Versus Mode, 3 Stocks, 7 Minute Time Limit

Handicap OFF

Team Attack ON

Items OFF & NONE

Final Smash Meter OFF

Custom Balance OFF

Damage Ratio 1.0x

Pause OFF

Stage Hazards OFF

Smash Radar SMALL

Mii Fighters DEFAULT SIZE & ANY MOVES

#4 CS: GO Invitational

DreamHack Delhi 2019's CS: GO Invitational is by far the biggest event in the entire tournament. There is a total prize pool of ₹39 Lakhs. There will be 6 teams, 4 of which will be invited, 1 from the India Qualifier and the last team will be the winner of ESL India Premiership Fall Season (who we'll know by 23 November).

There will be 2 groups of 3 teams each and the winners of each group will face off in the finals. You can qualify by participating in the India Qualifier with your team.

1st place will bag a prize of ₹20 Lakhs, 2nd place will bag ₹10 Lakhs and 3rd/4th place will each get ₹4.5 Lakhs each. The event is going to be live-streamed on Voot. It will be the biggest esports event in the venue.

The price of the tickets in DreamHack 2019 can vary between ₹499 to ₹4999. This will depend on the category you are choosing to participate in and whether you are entering casually or as a gamer. For more details and FAQ, check out DreamHack Delhi's website.