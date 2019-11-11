DreamHack Delhi 2019: Cosplay competition, retro games, live music, and much more

DreamHack is returning to India

DreamHack is returning to India for 2019, and this time, Delhi will host the event. The largest digital fest in the world, DreamHack is set for another round in India after a successful convention last year in Mumbai. The event will run from December 6 to December 8 at NSIC Ground, Okhla.

The gaming festival will feature LAN tournaments, Cosplay competitions, live music, and much more. There is a massive prize pool in every category, and the registration has already begun. Although it is a gaming convention, there is much more to it than just playing games.

Here are all the details about the different events happening in DreamHack Delhi 2019 -

Cosplay Event

Cosplayers taking part in the event will stand a chance to win ₹50,000 each day. There will be a jury present at the event that will grade the participants on different criteria. The judging criteria's are as follows -

On-stage judging

Craftsmanship Judging(off stage judging)

Accuracy to source material

Movement and functionality

Overall neatness and presentation

Retro/Table Top Games

Gamers can relive their childhood by playing different retro games. However, there is a competitive twist to it, as the daily top scorers will be awarded prize money. Besides the retro games, there will be a different section for tabletop games. Similar to the retro games, the winner of the tabletop competitions will be awarded prize money.

PC Modding

PC Modding has become an essential part of all the gaming events, and DreamHack is no different. The PC Modding competition has a massive prize pool of ₹1,00,000.

1st place: ₹55,000

2nd place: ₹35,000

3rd place: ₹10,000

Meet and Greet

You can get a chance to meet your favorite esports personalities and athletes in an exclusive Meet and Greet session.

Music and Standup comedy

DreamHack is not just about gaming as it will feature Standups and live music. The lineup for both the events have not been confirmed yet.