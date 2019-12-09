DreamHack Delhi 2019: Event concludes, DH 2020 announced

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 00:30 IST

The second edition of India's largest LAN party, DreamHack 2019 took place at the NSIC grounds in New Delhi and has successfully concluded. The event brought together a community of gamers to game with each other, meet with their favourite esports athletes, and celebrate the cult around gaming.

Day 3 of DreamHack Delhi 2019 saw cosplayers, prominent Esports athletes including SouL's Naman "MortaL" Mathur, Ankit "V3nom" Panth, Fnatic's OWAIS Lakhani, RonaK, ClutchGod and a host of others attend the event. Here is a glimpse of all the vital incidents.

A total of eleven PUBG Mobile custom room matches were held all through Day 3 of DreamHack at the PAN Fest. The organizers alternated between solo and squad matches in TPP and FPP across maps Erangel and Sanhok. PUBG Mobile's PAN Fest arena saw a lot of fans huddle up to play at the venue.

Congratulations Pro100 esports on winning the Dreamhack Delhi 2019 CS:GO Invitational!#Dreamhack #DHDelhi2019 pic.twitter.com/xHm0oSpVxA — Nodwin Gaming (@NodwinGaming) December 8, 2019

Day 3 saw teams pro100, HellRaisers, YaLLa Esports, Goliath Gaming, Orgless5ive and Lucid Dream compete against each other. pro100 won the championship and took home ₹20,00,000. HellRaisers, YaLLa Esports and Goliath Gaming bagged the subsequent positions.

With DreamHack Delhi 2019 concluding successfully, Nodwin Gaming announced that the third edition of the event, DreamHack 2020 in India will take place at Hyderabad.