DreamHack Delhi 2019: PUBG Mobile streamers including MortaL, Ocean, K18 are live

SouL MortaL at the streaming zone in DreamHack Delhi

DreamHack Delhi 2019 marks the second edition of the event in India and has emerged as the country's largest LAN party till date. The event saw a host of popular professional Esports athletes, streamers, casters and cosplayers drop in to meet with fans and game. Here's a glimpse of those who went live from the event!

Fnatic's Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh

Tanmay "Sc0ut" Singh is one the country's most seasoned PUBG Mobile athletes and he now plays as a part Fnatic's Indian PUBG Mobile roster. Sc0ut went live from DreamHack Delhi 2019 on December 6, 2019, and will be going live again today post 6:00 pm.

Naman "MortaL" Mathur

SouL's MortaL is one of the most followed professional PUBG Mobile players in India with a rabid fanbase. MortaL atteded DreamHack on December 8, 2019 and went live on his channel from the venue around 3:00 pm.

SouL MortaL streaming with 8Bit Mamba

MortaL was streaming his TDM matches along with other prominent players like 8Bit Akshu and 8Bit MAMBA. MortaL is scheduled to go live again, later today.

Ocean Sharma

Ocean Sharma is one of the most seasoned and popular Hindi casters and analysts in the PUBG Mobile scene. He went live from Dream Hack Delhi on December 6, 2019 and will be going live later today.

Ketan "K18" Patel

Ketan with PUBG Mobile streamer Gunshot

Ketan Patel is a popular caster and analyst and was one of the prominent PUBG Mobile celebrities who attended DreamHack Delhi 2019. He was vlogging from the event and is scheduled to go live today.

Salman "8Bit MAMBA" Ahmed

Salman Ahmed who's popularly recognized as 8Bit clan's MAMBA had live-streamed on his YouTube channel from DreamHack Delhi 2019 on December 6, 2019. He went live from the venue on December 8, 2019, and was streaming his gameplay on the TDM Warehouse mode on PUBG Mobile

Besides, pro players including OWAIS, RonaK, Paritosh, ClutchGod, Carry, Ex1stence, Sangwan, teams SynerGE, God's Reign, Zero Degree and 8Bit Rampage amongst many had also attended the event.