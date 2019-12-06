DreamHack Delhi 2019: Retro and Tabletop games attract gamers at the event
DreamHack is India's largest gaming festival, and the event's second edition is afoot at the Okhla NSCI grounds in New Delhi. The three-day-long affair saw a number of gamers showing up at the venue to play various games including PUBG Mobile, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, FIFA20 and Hearthstone among others.
Interestingly, the retro and tabletop gaming arena too received a substantial number of visits.
List of retro and tabletop games at DreamHack Delhi 2019
The retro and tabletop arenas are stationed opposite the Pan Fest zone in the middle of the venue. Tournaments on four retro games including Contra, Tetris, Pacman and Tekken 3 were held at DreamHack Delhi 2019, and the contest was open all day.
Five tabletop games including Carrom, Chess, Ludo, Snakes & Ladders and UNO were open to participants at the arena. The organizers hosted tabletop tournaments every hour throughout the day, giving away a total prize pool of 1,00,000.
A glimpse of Day 1 at the retro and tabletop arena
Day 1 of DreamHack Delhi 2019 saw more than 300 people taking part in the retro and tabletop contests. Many gamers stopped by the retro games section to add a tinge of nostalgia to their experience at the event.
Here are the top scores at the end of Day 1:
- Contra: 147355
- Tetris: 14819
- Pacman: 58840
- Tekken: 63 wins
