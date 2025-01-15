"Drop the real news": Fans clamor for Nintendo Switch 2 reveal amidst upcoming DKC Returns port launch

With the Nintendo Switch 2 hype elevated to an all-time high, fans are eagerly awaiting official information about the next-gen hybrid console. As of writing, publisher Nintendo has shown no signs of acknowledging their pleas, even with industry whispers of a reveal in the next 24 hours. Instead, they have doubled down on marketing the latest Donkey Kong Country Returns HD port set to arrive "TOMORROW" — the same date as the reported Nintendo Switch 2 showcase.

Recently, Xbox leaker NateTheHate suggested Nintendo will reveal its eagerly awaited console on January 16, 2025, with many other outlets and industry insiders corroborating this view. As such, gamers have flooded the publisher's official X post to take jabs at the port's announcement. Some even joked that it is taking pleasure in dragging along the device's reveal.

User @sleepymarlon commented:

"Drop the real news we all want to see."

Expand Tweet

Trending

@SagiMewtwo asked if this hints at something else, AKA the Nintendo Switch 2:

"Anything else tomorrow? 😉"

Meanwhile, @vanielmage accused Nintendo of "messing" with the community:

"At this point you are just messing with us."

@Drbluejaykay agreed with the sentiment that the publisher is unnecessarily prolonging the inevitable:

"Quit fooling around Nintendo."

Many fans, including @prodAIDANLYNCH, insinuated the announcement means the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 showcase is no longer happening. They said they will buy the next-gen console for anyone who likes their reply:

"If Nintendo announces the Switch 2 today, I’ll buy everyone who likes this a Switch 2."

@pi_eliel posted a hilarious meme featuring a young girl greeting what looks to be her soldier father, expecting to see him in full health as he hides a damaged arm. Except, the elder is Nintendo: the arm has been swapped for DKC Returns HD port while the little girl is expecting a Nintendo Switch 2:

Expand Tweet

Over the past few weeks, we have seen several leaks detailing everything from the Switch 2's technical specifications, hardware design, features, and even games reportedly arriving on it later this year. We'll have to wait and see if the publisher indeed has something in store. With multiple sources having implied a reveal on January 16, 2025, things look hopeful.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 CPU and GPU clock speeds allegedly leaked

Fans want to see Nintendo Switch 2 reveal instead of Donkey Kong Country Returns port on January 16, 2025

Expand Tweet

Nintendo is bringing the beloved Wii classic platformer to the current Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025. This will be the definitive way to experience the iconic 2.5D platformer from Retro Studios for the first time in full HD. Furthermore, it will also include all content and quality-of-life additions from the 2013 Nintendo 3DS port.

Even though this is like one of the Nintendo Switch's last few first-party offerings, as it is on its last legs after enjoying a wildly successful 7 years on the market, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is still a re-release. So, contrary to what some fans think, it does not seem likely Nintendo would delay or displace a potential next-gen console reveal for this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.