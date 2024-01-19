Duke Inferno VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail, has released a trailer showcasing Duke Inferno and the members of the Ever-Flame Mansion. Many fans are excited to see Duke Inferno in-game, and it is expected that they will cross paths with him during the Trailblaze Missions in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail updates. Players who are curious about his voice actors after watching the trailer are in the right spot.

This article discusses Duke Inferno's voice actors in Honkai Star Rail across multiple languages.

English and Japanese voice actors for Duke Inferno in Honkai Star Rail

Duke Inferno will be voiced in four different languages in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers can find their notable works in the following section.

English voice actor of Duke Inferno

Duke Inferno’s English voice lines have been voiced by Bob Johnson. At the time of writing this article, no information is available regarding Bob’s past works. This article will be updated when information about his notable works comes to light.

Japanese voice actor of Duke Inferno

Teruyuki Tanzawa is the Japanese voice actor of Duke Inferno. Teruyuki has been working in the Voice Acting industry for many years and has also voiced many video game characters. Some of his past notable works include Skrimir from Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, Reon Ohira from Haikyuu, Kosuke Yamanaka from The Irregular at Magic High School, Zenkichiro Yoneda from Gintama, and Beta from Towa no Quon.

Teruyuki has also lent his voice to characters in anime like Starfield, Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100.

Chinese and Korean voice actors of Duke Inferno

Not much information is available on Duke Inferno's Chinese and Korean voice actors' previous work. Their names are:

Xiang Long Meng (Chinese VA)

Ju-seung Lee (Korean VA)

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based gacha game developed and published by the creator of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The title is available to players worldwide on multiple platforms, such as PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS.

This space odyssey’s version 1.6 update has released the brand new 5-star imaginary character Dr. Ratio and the first rerun banner of Kafka, a member of the mysterious organization, Stellaron Hunters.

The version 2.0 update is scheduled to be released in early February 2024 along with the brand new region Penacony, the next destination of the Astral Express crew.

