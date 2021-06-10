Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance post-launch DLC announced

The developers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance have announced the game’s DLC plans following its release on June 22nd.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a third-person action RPG game being developed and published by Tuque Games. This adoption of the tabletop RPG game Dungeons & Dragons is set to be the spiritual successor of Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance I and II.

While fans are all too familiar with D&D style gameplay mechanics due to already existing game franchises such as Baldur’s Gate and Divinity Original Sin, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance brings a new flavor to the table.

While the release date of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance had already been announced by Tuque Games, recently, all the DLCs that are to be handed out to the fans this year after its launch on June 22nd have been announced as well.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance gameplay and DLCs

While the story of Dungeons & Dragons was set up to the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons, where the demons and devils of the nine hells are intertwined in an endless battle, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance looks to further the story.

Even though no exact information on the story has been handed out, if the rumors are correct, it is said to focuson a legendary relic that goes by the name of Crystal Shard.

Dark Alliance: Revealing the Free Post-Launch Plan https://t.co/c8WyDT5uNa — Dark Alliance (@DarkAlliance) June 9, 2021

As for the DLCs, Tuque Games has promised three DLCs for fans of this third-person co-op game.

The first two DLCs will be absolutely free to download for those who already own the game. The third one will be a paid expansion.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance DLC list (Image via Tuque Games)

The first free DLC is set to be rolled out this summer, which is said to contain new levels of the game. The second free update is targeted for fall 2021. Along with more new levels in the game, this update will bring forth bigger challenges to test the players' might.

The third and final DLC will also be handed out this fall, however, this is going to be a fully paid expansion called Echoes of The Blood War. This expansion will contain new playable characters, new levels, and many additional features.

Despite everything being announced, fans await the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, which is scheduled for June 22nd this year. A possible feature at E3 2021 is also expected.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod