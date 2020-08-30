Dwoz's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Content creation and game streaming on platforms like YouTube and Twitch have emerged as lucrative career options for gamers. The massive popularity of battle royale games like PUBG Mobile has resulted in several players recording their gameplay and posting them online.

Dwoz is one of the most prominent content creators of today. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Dwoz's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 534508916, while his in-game name is Dwoz.

Dwoz's Stats

His stats in Squads

In the ongoing season, he has played 733 squad matches on the European server and won in 76 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 10.3%. Dwoz has also notched 3605 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.92.

His stats in Duos

Dwoz has played 41 duo games too, but failed to win in any of them. Nevertheless, he still has a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.10 with 168 kills.

His stats in Squads (Middle East)

He has also played one squad match on the middle eastern server, and killed 14 enemies in the same.

His device and settings

Dwoz uses an iPhone 8 Plus to play PUBG Mobile. You can check out the video below to view his settings:

His YouTube channel

His journey on YouTube started around ten months ago. Since then, Dwoz has created regular content on PUBG Mobile and amassed over 925 thousand subscribers. He has attained over 113 million views on his videos as well. You can click here to visit his official YouTube channel.

His Social media accounts

Dwoz is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit the profile of the YouTuber.

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

