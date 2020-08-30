PUBG Mobile Guide: How to check your stats and history

When one talks about mobile battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is probably one of the first names to pop up in your head. The game has become a revolutionary powerhouse in such a short period of time and currently boasts a massive fanbase that keeps growing every day.

Due to the constant updates and the addition of new features in PUBG Mobile, there is always an influx of new players to the game. The battle royale sensation is also incredibly competitive, and its players are often seen trying to climb up to the higher tiers of the game. To achieve this, players regularly strive to improve their gameplay.

To track their improvement, many users look for ways to check their statistics and match history in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we talk about how you can check statistics and history in the game.

How to check statistics and history in PUBG Mobile

Statistics

Players can follow the steps given below to check their statistics in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the profile icon present on the top-right corner.

Click on the profile banner

Step 2: The profile will open up, and various tabs will appear on the screen. Click on the ‘Statistics’ option, as shown in the picture below.

Press on the 'Statistics' button

Step 3: Your statistics will appear on the screen.

Stats

Players can check their stats from the previous seasons by selecting them in the drop-down menu. They can also check their stats in the different servers, modes and more.

History

Players can follow the steps given below to view their match history in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Click on the profile icon on the main screen of PUBG Mobile.

Click on the profile banner

Step 2: After the profile opens up, click on the ‘Career Results’ tab.

Press on the 'Career Results' option

Step 3: The user will then be able to view his/her match history.

Career Results

Players must note that matches completed in rooms are not recorded, and the results are only kept for one month.