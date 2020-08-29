How to find your PUBG Mobile ID

PUBG Mobile is a revolutionary phenomenon on the mobile gaming platform. The game is insanely popular worldwide and has crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Whenever a new account is created in PUBG Mobile, a unique ID is assigned to the account. However, many new players often struggle to find their ID in the game. In this article, we discuss how you can find your PUBG Mobile ID.

How to find a PUBG Mobile ID

Players should follow the steps given below to find their ID in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the profile icon present on the top-right corner of the main screen.

Click on the banner present on the top-right corner.

Step 2: Your profile will open up. Here, you will be able to find your ID, as shown in the picture below.

How to find PUBG Mobile ID

Step 3: Click on the icon present beside it to copy the ID.

Players must note that they cannot change their User ID as it is given by the developers.

What is the use of PUBG Mobile ID?

A PUBG Mobile ID has several uses. It is compulsory to have the ID if you want to do anything in the PUBG Mobile Redemption Center. It is also required at websites like Midasbuy to top-up the in-game currencies. The PUBG Mobile ID can also be used to add friends in the game.

How to add a player using their ID

You can also add a player using their ID by following the steps given below: