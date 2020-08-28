On 21st August, PUBG Mobile posted a picture on their social media handles that invited the players to the New Era event that was supposed to be held on 24th August. However, the developers did not reveal any further details back then.

On 24th August, it was announced that PUBG Mobile 1.0 version would release very soon, but no exact date was mentioned.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update release date

Mysterious Surprise

Right at the end of the New Era announcement, it was stated:

“A long-awaited surprise is soon to come! But for now, we’ll leave it as a mystery, and invite everyone to login on September 8. Hope to see you at the competition!

PUBG Mobile India has now posted a teaser tilted PUBG Mobile - New Erangel! You can watch the video given below.

At the end of the video, the release date of the update has also been mentioned.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update will release on 8th September and will feature the revamped version of the Erangel map.

The official announcement also stated:

“Today, we are excited to announce to everyone that PUBG Mobile will soon release version 1.0. In this version, we have implemented many upgrades such as New Tech, New UX, and new gameplay for the New Era."

Version 1.0 of PUBG Mobile will bring a whole lot of changes to provide the players with a refreshing and even more engaging battle royale experience. Click here to read in detail about the key changes that will be made in the latest version of the game.

With several new features like the Infection mode and Payload 2.0 added to the latest iteration of the beta version, it will be interesting to see how the community reacts.