PUBG Mobile 1.0.2 beta for Android: APK download link

On the 24th of August, PUBG Mobile announced the much-anticipated ‘New Era’ of the game. It was also revealed that the developers would soon release PUBG Mobile version 1.0.

As per the official announcement, the update would bring in several new features, and the game would be completely revamped.

The developers of PUBG Mobile have wasted no time in rolling out the next iteration of the beta, 1.0.2. A new Infection mode, and Payload 2.0 have been added to the game. You can download the beta version and test the new features before they are added to the main game.

Download Link

PUBG Mobile 1.0.2 beta download link: Click here

Download Size

The download size of the APK is around 1.5 GB, so you must ensure that there is enough storage space on your device.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.02 beta

Follow the steps given below to download and install the beta version:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option if you haven’t done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, open the game and log in with a guest account to try out all the new features.

Since this is a beta version of the game, it might contain some bugs and glitches. The players can report all in-game issues to the developers by joining the official discord server of PUBG Mobile India. Click here to join the server.

