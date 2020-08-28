Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is enjoyed by players of all ages and professions around the world. The game became a huge gaming phenomenon in a very short period of time and has found a special place in the Indian community.

PUBG Mobile has transcended the realm of gaming and is being played by professional athletes across different sports. The battle royale sensation has become quite popular among Indian cricketers, who have turned to the game during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also an active PUBG Mobile player. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID

Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5223664720, and his IGN is HARDIKPANDYA11

Hardik Pandya’s Stats

Season 14

Hardik Pandya’s stats in Squads (Ongoing season)

In the ongoing season, Hardik Pandya is placed in the Ace tier in the squad mode and has played 304 games. He has emerged victorious in 64 of them, with a win rate of 21.05%. He has also maintained a K/D ratio of 2.95, killing 898 enemies. When it comes to the duo mode, he has only played a single game.

Season 13

Hardik Pandya’s stats in Squads (Season 13)

In the previous season, Hardik Pandya played 648 squad matches and had 121 Chicken Dinners, which roughly translates to a win ratio of 18.67. He registered 1603 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.47. He also played 5 duo matches and 2 solo matches.

Hardik Pandya is not the only cricketer who is loving PUBG Mobile. Several cricketers like Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal have shown their fondness for the game.

In a video that he posted on his Instagram account, Hardik Pandya was quite vocal about his love for PUBG Mobile. In the video, he revealed that he likes playing the game even after heavy practice sessions.