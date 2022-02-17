Dying Light 2: Stay Human reportedly sells over 2 million copies on PC despite technical issues

Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Techland's latest open-world zombie survival game, has seen surprisingly quick sales despite being released less than two weeks ago.

According to Steamspy, an unofficial Steam sales tracker site, the game was at 1 million copies sold just a few days ago. The same source has been updated to show a whooping 2 million estimate.

Dying Light 2 seems to be headed for success

Note that Steamspy only provides an approximate sales number of the game based on the number of public accounts owning the said game. Since this does not include private profiles, 2 million is the minimum number of copies sold.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. The game has consistently topped the weekly sales charts for the week. That's according to SteamDB:

Top sellers for the second week of February 2022 (Image via Steam)

However, it is surprising that these sales come amidst a host of issues that the game has been facing since its launch. It's no Cyberpunk 2077, but the internet has recently been ablaze with complaints about Dying Light 2: Stay Human's shortcomings regarding quality control.

From game-breaking bugs to annoyances that ruin co-op play, the game is startlingly buggy for a game that was delayed from its initial 2021 release. Just one look at the official Steam Community forums for the game that show several threads pointing out problems of various degrees.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame Survivors!

The newest patch for PC is live. See the changes below: Survivors!The newest patch for PC is live. See the changes below: https://t.co/e6YWTcSAtm

Graphical bugs, audio malfunctions, infinite death loops - it's a funhouse of problems. The console side has mainly taken the nastiest hit. Thankfully, Techland has been hard at work, and many of them have been fixed - but they've still got a long way to go.

Perhaps this is just the usual honeymoon period at its peak. However, the fan reception to the game has mostly been good. The game's "Very Positive" rating on Steam indicates that. Plus, the studio has promised continued support for a long time to come. They're already handing out free content for the game.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman The second part of the Authority pack is out! Complete your Peacekeepers outfit with the headpiece, bracers, and gloves—available now! More details at Techlandgg.com The second part of the Authority pack is out! Complete your Peacekeepers outfit with the headpiece, bracers, and gloves—available now! More details at Techlandgg.com !#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/cjhVw2CQfA

Dying Light 2: Stay Human tells the tale of Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim who visits the City of Villador searching for his missing sister Mia. After Harran Virus destroyed most of the human population, the survivors hole up in this "bastion" and faced off against the inhuman dangers of the Infected. The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S with a future Nintendo Switch Cloud Version to follow.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar