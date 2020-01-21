Dying Light 2 becomes the latest game to get delayed indefinitely

Published Jan 21, 2020



After Cyberpunk 2020 Dying light 2 has joined the delayed games list

This year we have been expecting a lot of new awesome games, but unfortunately, time has not been kind to some developers. Some of the most waited releases have been pushed back because of various reasons and fans are not happy with it. One of the newest addition to the delayed games list is Dying Light 2, which was supposed to come out during spring 2020 has now been pushed back indefinitely.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

The developers in their latest post have said that they need more time to make the game closer to their original vision and are apologizing to the community for the unexpected delay. The blog also mentions that some new exciting news will coming about Dying Light 2 in coming months.

As mentioned before a lot of games have seen delays this week, some of the big names include Cyberpunk 2077 Final Fantasy VII remake, and Marvel’s Avengers. These big titles have been delayed by a couple of months back from their originally scheduled release date, but one good thing about the delay is that all these games when released, will have minimal performance issues. With another game getting delayed, a lot of fans are disappointed, but still will be hoping that the delays prove to be fruitful.