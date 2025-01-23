Dynasty Warriors Origins: Assault on Xiapi guide (Chapter 4)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Assault on Xiapi mission challenges players to conquer Xiapi Castle and defeat Guan Yu, marking a critical step in Cao Cao’s campaign against Liu Bei’s forces. This high-stakes battle tests both your combat expertise and tactical planning as you navigate the castle’s defenses and face off against one of the toughest bosses in this 1 vs. 1000 action game.

This guide will show you how to complete Assault on Xiapi (Chapter 4) and gain victory for Cao Cao's soldiers in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Assault on Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Target locations for the Assault on Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Battle preparation

Trending

Weapon:

Twin Eagle Pikes

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Double Bite

Ascension

Sp. Palm Strike

Sp. Wings of the Phoenix

Accessories:

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Zhang Liao

Check out — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xiapi guide (Chapter 4, Wei)

Assault on Xiapi walkthrough

Battle glimpses from Assault on Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Northeast offensive (point F and surrounding areas)

Begin your assault by advancing along the northeast route, taking down enemy bases and dispatching generals like Chen Gui. Focus on using combos, battle arts, and musou attacks to dominate the skirmishes.

Assisting allied forces at nearby Point F bases on the north route boosts your morale, giving your troops an edge in the ongoing battle.

Keep an eye on Liu Bei and Zhang Fei as they head toward Cao Cao’s location.

2) Securing the north route

Continue your advance along the northeast, engaging and defeating enemies like Wen Chou, Shen Pei, and other generals. These victories will support allies such as Xu Zhu and Wei Xu as they hold their positions.

Pay attention to Guan Yu’s movements as he begins defending the floodgate.

Cao Cao’s forces will also start advancing toward Xiapi Castle, signaling the next phase of the mission.

3) Floodgate skirmish and outside Xiapi castle (point C)

When Guan Yu takes up defense near the floodgate, engage his forces but avoid prolonged fights with him just yet. Use tactics like volleys, musou attacks, and quick dodges to handle his allies while heading directly to point C outside Xiapi Castle.

Assist your allied forces near the gate by using rage mode and companion swaps with Zhang Liao to clear large groups of enemies effectively.

Give orders to archer towers near the castle to provide additional support and hold off reinforcements.

4) Castle entry and barricade breakthroughs

Once outside the castle, face Cheng Ying at the gate and defeat him. Before entering the main castle, you’ll encounter a barricade of shield-wielding soldiers.

Break through these defenses using battle arts, combos, and fire volleys for an upper hand.

Fight enemies like Chen Deng who attempt to hold the line.

5) Guan Yu’s final stand

Such spirit! Guan Yu in Assault on Xiapi (Image via Koei Tecmo)

As you progress inside the castle, Guan Yu retreats and returns to defend Xiapi once again. Meanwhile, take down the second barricade of shields with combos and battle arts, and prepare for the climactic battle.

Now Face Guan Yu with constant pressure. Use extreme musou attacks, tactics like volleys and encouragement, and well-timed parries to counter his heavy strikes. Also, swap to Zhang Liao when needed to mix up strategies and keep up the offensive to secure the victory as Guan Yu is a tough boss.

Tips for success

Use birch: Quick movement between objectives is essential, especially when dealing with Guan Yu’s retreats and reinforcements. Health managing: Pots scattered across the battlefield contain Meat Buns. Break them frequently to restore your health during prolonged skirmishes. Monitor the map: Stay vigilant for ambushes and reinforcements, ensuring no objectives are left vulnerable.

This sums up the Assault on Xiapi (Chapter 4) in Dynasty Warriors Origins. Claim rewards and XP.

Also check out: How to fast travel in Dynasty Warriors Origins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.