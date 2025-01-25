  • home icon
Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Baima and Yanjin guide (Chapter 4)

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jan 25, 2025 00:01 GMT
This guide explains Battle of Baima and Yanjin in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Baima and Yanjin is a pivotal Chapter 4 mission that challenges your combat skills, strategy, and battlefield awareness. Following the Assault on Xiapi, you can unlock this mission by speaking to Xiahou Dun near Xu in Yu Province and Guo Jia.

This guide breaks down steps to ensure you dominate the Battle of Baima and Yanjin (Chapter 4) battle while maximizing your rewards.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Baima and Yanjin in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Preparation is key

Target locations for the Battle of Baima and Yanjin in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Weapon:

  • Twin Eagle Pikes (or swap to Podao or General Sword if preferred)

Gem:

  • Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

  • Double Bite
  • Ascension
  • Sp. Palm Strike
  • Sp. Wings of the Phoenix

Accessories:

  • Ravenous Spirit Amulet and Drum of Zealous Advance.

Horse:

  • Birch

Companion:

  • Zhang Liao

Battle of Baima and Yanjin walkthrough

A still from Battle of Baima and Yanjin guide in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
1) Take the east route

Start by heading east, where you'll encounter Wang Xiu. Use Musou attacks and Battle Arts to take him down efficiently. Then, continue along the eastern route toward the northeastern base.

2) Secure the base

At the northeastern base, you'll face Guo Tu and a large force waiting outside. Use crowd-control tactics like fire volleys and encouragement to maintain momentum. After breaking through, head inside to confront Feng Ji. His resistance is stronger, so rely on combos and Battle Arts to clear the area.

3) Fiery Fortress and Cen Bi

As you progress, enemy forces will unleash a Fiery Fortress attack — a massive flaming volley from fortified defenses. Survive this onslaught and quickly pivot to defeating Cen Bi, who must be taken down within a limited time. Doing so lifts your allies' morale, giving you a crucial advantage for the rest of the battle.

4) The mysterious stranger

Glimpses of Battle of Baima and Yanjin&#039; Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
A mysterious figure will appear and head straight for Cao Cao, currently at point G in the center base. Before reaching him, you'll encounter Yan Liang near the northern base.

  • Use Musou attacks, fire volleys, and Ascension to overpower Yan Liang.
  • Finish him quickly and make your way to Cao Cao to intercept the mysterious stranger.

Once at Point G, take down both Yuan Tan and the stranger, securing Cao Cao’s safety and maintaining your momentum.

5) Final Challenge: Wen Chou and the chariot charge

Companion swap + taking down the chariot in Battle of Baima and Yanjin&#039; Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)
Head outside the base to face Wen Chou and his massive force. His troops will launch a chariot charge, which can devastate your army if not handled swiftly.

  1. Destroy two chariots within two minutes to stop the charge.
  2. Swap to Zhang Liao and unleash Rage Mode for extra damage and control.

Finally, engage Wen Chou in a duel. Use every tool in your arsenal — Musou attacks, Battle Arts, and combos — to defeat him and secure victory.

Tips for success

  • Use birch: Your horse is vital for moving between objectives quickly, especially during timed challenges.
  • Health management: Break pots scattered across the battlefield for Meat Buns to heal during prolonged fights.
  • Map awareness: Monitor reinforcements and ambushes to anticipate threats and adapt your strategy.

Once you finish the Battle of Baima and Yanjin Chapter 4 in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you can claim your rewards and XP.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
