Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 4 walkthrough

Chapter 4 of Dynasty Warriors Origins is a turning point in the game’s narrative, where players align themselves with one of three factions — Shu, Wei, or Wu —and follow their chosen path through intense battles and compelling storylines. This chapter in this 1 vs.1000 game is rich in diverse objectives and iconic encounters, including clashes with legendary figures like Lu Bu.

Here’s a detailed Chapter 4 walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins for each route, ensuring you don’t miss any critical steps or nuances.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary, and this walkthrough contains spoilers.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 4 walkthrough: Shu

Starting the Shu Route - Xiapi Counterattack

Starting of the Shu route in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After completing Chapter 3, the Xiapi Counterattack mission becomes available and must be completed to proceed to Chapter 4. Liu Bei and his forces find themselves defending Xu Province from Yuan Shu’s invasion en route to Shouchun.

Trending

To protect Xu Province, repel Yuan Shu’s forces at Xiapi. This battle is crucial for progressing the story. Once the mission concludes, watch the cutscenes and locate Liu Bei to trigger the next steps in the chapter.

Check out: How to unlock all weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Subjugation of Yuan Shu

Glimpse of Subjugation of Yuan Shu (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Following the counterattack, head east to Yang Province for the Subjugation of Yuan Shu. Liu Bei launches an attack against Yuan Shu in Shouchun with Lu Bu to block his coup attempt.

This battle introduces reinforcements from Sun Ce, Cao Cao, and Lu Bu's expeditionary forces. Protect all allied units. They are meant to survive in case of victory. Focus on defeating Yuan Shu while ensuring your allies are not overwhelmed. Once Yuan Shu is defeated, meet Guan Yu outside Xiaopei to continue the story.

Before the next mission, Guan Yu rewards you the Battle Arts Tome: Cresc Blade – Azure Dragon Bellow.

Escape from Xiaopei

Battle Strategy for Escape from Xiaopei in Chapter 4 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The alliance with Lu Bu fractures after a sudden assault forces Liu Bei to retreat from Xiaopei. In the Escape from Xiaopei mission, your goal is to guide Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei to the designated escape point while fending off relentless pursuers.

Make use of Musou attacks, the abilities of Guan Yu, and hit-and-run tactics to stall enemy forces. Defensive play is key, since all three characters must make it to the point of escape. Once the mission is completed, go north to speak with Liu Bei near the waymark to unlock the next phase.

Battle of Xiapi

Facing Lu Bu in Battle of Xiapi in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The battle of Xiapi marks the escalation of the conflict. Here, Liu Bei allies with Cao Cao to defeat Lu Bu. The mission starts at Xiapi Castle, which you must storm to confront Lu Bu and his forces.

Key enemies like Zhang Liao fight with ferocity to defend the castle. Prepare by restocking portable items as the final confrontation with Lu Bu will test your skills.

Lu Bu, known for his devastating combos and immense health pool, requires a patient strategy.

Taking the legendary warrior down in Battle of Xiapi in Chapter 4 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Use hit-and-run tactics, accessories like Chimera Shell, Musou attacks, and Guan Yu’s companion abilities to chip away at his health. Keep your distance, avoid getting caught in his stunlock-inducing combos, and save War God Rage for moments of desperation. Victory here marks a turning point for Liu Bei’s forces.

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: List of all available Tactics

Defense of Xiapi

Cao Cao vs. Guan Yu in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Following the defeat of Lu Bu, head outside Xu City to join Zhang Fei in beginning the Defense of Xiapi mission. This battle is crucial for Liu Bei as he solidifies control of Xu Province.

Defend Xiapi Castle with Guan Yu as he fights against wave after wave of attackers. He fights against several tough opponents such as Yue Jin and Xiahou Yuan. Despite all his efforts, Guan Yu is captured by Cao Cao.

To continue, speak to Cao Cao outside Xu City, where events take a dramatic turn, shaping the narrative for the battles ahead.

Battle of Baima & Yanjin

Battle of Baima & Yanjin (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With Xu Province secure, Liu Bei and Cao Cao turn their attention to Baima and Yanjin, where Yuan Shao’s forces launch a massive assault. In this battle, the enemy attacks in relentless waves, but Cao Cao’s forces stand firm.

Important: Note that memories may no longer be obtained after the battle concludes, so ensure you collect everything you need before finishing.

You need to defeat main officers, including Yan Liang, and keep supporting Baima Castle. The victory here cements Liu Bei’s position and prepares the stage for future campaigns.

1,000-Li March of Guan Yu

Guan Yu's 1,000-Li March (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This Dynasty Warriors Origins chapter concludes with Guan Yu embarking on the 1,000-Li March to reunite with Liu Bei. Start by meeting Yuanhua outside Puyang, then head back to Ji Province to visit the village. A cutscene introduces Zhuge Liang, a key figure in Shu's future.

Heading to Chapter 5 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the war council, Guan Yu marches towards Xu City to meet up with Liu Bei. Along the way, face enemies like Kong Xiu at the first gate. The journey is arduous, but the reunion with Liu Bei marks a moment of triumph.

Witness the cutscenes following the battle to seamlessly transition into Chapter 5.

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 4 walkthrough: Wei

Escape from Wan Castle

Dian Wei in Escape from Wan Castle (Image via Koei Tecmo)

This chapter in Dynasty Warriors Origins begins with the Escape from Wan Castle mission. When Zhang Xiu pretended to surrender, Cao Cao got caught off guard in the castle. Your main objective is to see that he escapes safely from the chaos.

In this campaign, you will also see Dian Wei dies fighting for Cao Cao's survival. To win, defeat the stone catapulting during escape. That way, you will get the horse called Shadow Runner as an acquisition in other future campaigns.

Escape from Xiaopei

Preparation for Escape from Xiaopei in Chapter 4 walkthrough (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After escaping Wan Castle, go to Xu Province and speak with Guo Jia to begin the Escape from Xiaopei mission. This time, Liu Bei summons Cao Cao for reinforcement as Lu Bu's forces attack.

You need to accompany Liu Bei, Guan Yu, and Zhang Fei as they make a break for the escape point while checking Lu Bu's forces. Expect a battle, so ambush and employ your companions, as the best you can.

Optional quests nearby:

Defense of Qing Province

Nanyang Suppression (Xun You's Request)

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: How to Ambush

Battle of Xiapi

Strategy for Battle of Xiapi (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Following the events at Xiaopei, Liu Bei’s forces temporarily join Cao Cao. The next major objective is the Battle of Xiapi, where you’ll confront Lu Bu.

Capturing Xiapi Castle and defeating Lu Bu is the main goal. This battle is challenging, as Lu Bu’s relentless attacks and high health pool make him a formidable foe.

The legendary Lu Bu showcasing his power (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Utilize companion swaps, heal from time-to-time, War God Rage for temporary invincibility, and focus on executing Musou combos to weaken him. Be patient, as this fight demands precision and timing similar to the Shu walkthrough.

Check out: How to unlock all companions in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Assault on Xiapi

Guan Yu in Assault on Xiapi (Koei Tecmo)

Once the Battle of Xiapi concludes, progress the story until you unlock the Assault on Xiapi mission. This time, Cao Cao sets his sights on defeating Guan Yu and solidifying control over the castle.

In this mission Guan Yu becomes a boss. Taking up the east side of the map, he retreats toward the east, forcing you to fight him again after clearing out the generals inside Xiapi Castle. Manage your forces with strategy since this is a test for both combat and planning skills.

Optional missions nearby:

Eradicate the Assassins (Request by Cao Cao)

Training of Forces of Cao Cao

Battle of Baima and Yanjin

Memories of Ziluan (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After capturing Xiapi, speak to Xiahou Dun near Xu in Yu Province. After that, talk to Guo Jia to unlock the Battle of Baima and Yanjin mission.

In this mission, Yuan Shao's forces attack relentlessly, but Cao Cao's men just don't buckle. Your main aim is the defeat of Yan Liang. At the same time, try to assist the Baima Castle. Additionally, you’ll face Bailuan, the mysterious stranger, during the battle. Prepare for an intense fight, as this is one of the tougher encounters in Chapter 4.

Note: You cannot receive memories after this battle is done. Collect any that you can before advancing.

Rewards:

Battle Arts Tome: Podao – Fierce Focus

Optional missions available nearby:

Assistance in You Province (Cao Cao)

With the Baima and Yanjin missions now complete, continue through the cutscene with Bailuan and Zhuhe.

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and how to collect them

Battle of Guandu

Cao Cao from the final mission in Chapter 4 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The final mission in Chapter 4, Battle of Guandu, is unlocked after speaking to Guo Jia. Cao Cao seizes an opportunity to challenge Yuan Shao head-on, aiming to secure a decisive victory.

In this climactic battle, you’ll face numerous generals. Start by capturing the eastern area to weaken Yuan Shao’s morale before tackling the central passage. The northeast base is particularly important, as securing it provides a tactical advantage.

Defeat Yuan Shao to end the battle and conclude Chapter 4, which will lead to the next chapter in Cao Cao's journey.

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: How to unlock Wei True Ending Route at Battle of Bailang

Dynasty Warriors Origins Chapter 4 walkthrough: Wu

Starting the Wu Route - Battle of Niuzhu

Battle Strategy for Battle of Niuzhu in Chapter 4 walkthrough (Image vie Koei Tecmo)

After the Chapter 4 cutscenes, speak to Huang Gai to initiate the Battle of Niuzhu, where Sun Ce begins his conquest of Jiangdong. Alongside his loyal allies, Sun Ce faces Zhang Ying in this opening clash.

You can get either Huang Gai or Sun Shangxiang as your subordinate to have some strategic advantage in the battle. The goal here is to win Niuzhu and pave a way for further Wu forces campaigning in Jiangdong. Zhang Ying's defeat marks a triumphal beginning towards Sun Ce's ambitions.

Battle of Shenting

The Protagonist on Battle of Shenting (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the win of Niuzhu, the Battle of Shenting is unlocked. Heeding the successful result of the first battle, Sun Ce demands that Liu Yao extend his influence as well.

The battlefield has figures like Taishi Ci, and their skills do challenge Sun Ce's leadership capabilities. After victory, Sun Ce invites Taishi Ci to his forces, showcasing the young leader’s charisma. Following the battle, you can access the Training for the Sun Forces mission to prepare for the challenges ahead.

Conquest of Wu

Conquest of Wu begins in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

After the events at Shenting in Dynasty Warriors Origins, speak to Sun Quan to unlock the Conquest of Wu mission. This pivotal battle focuses on defeating Governor Wang Lang of Kuaiji to establish Wu's dominance in the region.

First, conquer the southern and central bases to weaken the enemy before advancing north using musou attacks, Battle Arts as well as parry. The final stretch requires defeating Yan Baihu, Wang Lang, and Xu Gong, ensuring Wu's complete control of Jiangdong. This mission solidifies Sun Ce's authority and opens the path to further expansion.

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: How to parry attacks

Subjugation of Yuan Shu

Battle Strategy for Subjugation of Yuan Shu in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once the Conquest of Wu is done, head northeast and meet Sun Quan to access the Subjugation of Yuan Shu mission. Yuan Shu, now boasting a claimant to the throne, gathers in Shouchun, directly challenging Wu.

Enter the castle from the eastern wall ladders, then open the southern gate for allied troops. Your final aim is to eliminate Yuan Shu, whose defeat marks the downfall of his aspiration. Coordination with allies will be essential for success in this high-stakes battle.

Battle of Mt. Xisai

Battle of Mt. Xisai in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Following a cutscene with Huang Gai and the rest of Sun Ce's clan, head east to Hulin Port to initiate the Battle of Mt. Xisai. This mission follows Sun Ce’s campaign against Liu Biao, seeking revenge for his father’s death.

Defeat enemies such as Huang Zu and Liu Xun to avenge Sun Jian and fulfill Sun Ce’s ambitions. Note that memories can no longer be obtained once this battle concludes, so collect any remaining ones beforehand.

Suppression of Wu (Fate Altered)

The Mysterious stranger in Suppression of Wu Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once you've talked to Mysterious Stranger, talk to Yuanhua outside Qu'a. As an optional mission,you can also complete Assistance in Yan Province for extra rewards.

Fast travel to Ji Province and visit the Village to trigger a cutscene featuring Zhou Yu, Lu Su, and Zhuge Liang. Afterward, speak to Sun Ce near Qu’a, and talk to Huang Gai at the waymark to unlock the Suppression of Wu mission.

Insurgencies sprout throughout Wu, based upon the Shanyue rebellion. Sun Ce has to crush all of the insurgencies in order to be master over his own state. Select Sun Shangxiang as your companion, as her position near Sun Quan allows you to defend him from ambushes effectively. After securing Sun Quan, eliminate the remaining enemy officers to complete the mission.

The ending of Suppression of Wu in Chapter 4 Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Suppression of Wu is a critical battle in Chapter 4, marking the end of Sun Ce’s journey. True to the tragic tone of Wu’s True Ending Route, Sun Ce meets his demise during this mission, mirroring the events of Chapter 3’s True Ending.

Expand Tweet

Check out: Dynasty Warriors Origins: How to unlock Wu True Ending Route in Suppression of Wu battle

This concludes the detailed Chapter 4 walkthrough for Dynasty Warriors Origins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.