Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Huarong Path guide (Chapter 5, Shu)

The Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins marks a pivotal moment in the Shu campaign during Chapter 5. Liu Bei’s forces are tasked with cornering Cao Cao to fulfill the Longzhong Plan and put an end to his schemes once and for all in this 1 vs. 1000 action game.
This detailed guide will help you prepare for every twist and turn that you may face in the Battle of Huarong Path (Chapter 5, Shu).
Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.
How to complete Battle of Huarong Path in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 5, Shu)
Objectives & failure conditions
- Victory: Prevent Cao Cao from escaping.
- Defeat: Cao Cao successfully reaches the escape point.
Battle preparation for Battle of Huarong Path
Weapon:
- Sky Splitter is the optimal choice, though Podao or General Sword can work just as well.
Battle Arts:
- Dragon Sweep Slash
- Sp. Sea of Flames
- Sp. Palm Strike
- Blade Typhoon.
Accessories:
- Divine Turtle’s Shell
- Drum of Zealous Advance.
Horse:
- Mahogany
Battle of Huarong Path (Shu) walkthrough
1) Intercepting Cao Cao's escape route
Cao Cao starts advancing the west-ward escape route. To stop him, move towards the center of the map (Point C). You'll reach the first enemy base where you'll meet Yu Jin and his army. Defeat them to slightly increase the morale of your allies. Once the area is secure, let your allies advance while you shift your focus to the eastern base (point B).
At the east base, Zhang Liao blocks your road. While he only withdraws temporarily, defeating him will give your side some breathing room. When the fight becomes serious, use Battle Arts Chains, Musou Attacks, and Volley tactics.
2) Taking the west route
Proceed west to the enemy base at Point F. Jia Xu and his friends are located here. Deal with them and advance north to Point H, where Xu Huang is fighting Zhao Yun. Go in to save Zhao Yun and defeat Xu Huang. Carry on using your Battle Arts and Musou Attacks, holding your ground. After this battle, your allies' morale will increase significantly.
Cao Cao awaits at the northern base, flanked by Xiahou Dun and other allies. Xiahou will challenge you to a duel, which comes with no time limit. Defeat him to weaken Cao Cao’s forces. Once Xiahou Dun retreats temporarily, Cao Cao will change his escape route and head southwest.
3) Pursue Cao Cao
As Cao Cao shifts his route, follow him through the battlefield. Along the way, you’ll face Li Dian, Yue Jin, and their troops. Take them down systematically, using Battle Arts, parry techniques, and companion swapping (with Zhang Fei) to stay versatile. Further along the route, Xu Zhu will emerge as an opponent. Defeat him to clear the path.
4) Final showdown
At this stage, Cao Cao’s forces will activate Burning Ardor, significantly increasing the frequency of Tactics. Your objective here is to kill 400 enemies in 1 minute and 30 seconds to raise the morale of your allies. This is a challenge that requires proper usage of your arsenal, including God Rage Mode and Musou Attacks.
Cao Cao will re-launch Burning Ardor, so stay alert and counter with Volley and other Tactics to maintain control of the battlefield.
Unlimited Zeal Attack
Your allied forces will unleash the Unlimited Zeal Attack, a ferocious assault spearheaded by Liu Bei and other officers. In this phase, your goal is to suppress the defeat of Liu Bei for 30 seconds. Keep enemies away while still being close to Liu Bei.
Alternate apporoach
If you prefer skipping the duels and side skirmishes, you can make a beeline for Cao Cao. Activate God Rage Mode and unleash devastating Musou Attacks to bring him down directly. This approach requires aggressive play but skips some of the optional objectives.
Securing victory
The final confrontation with Cao Cao and the rest of his remaining forces awaits at the end of the mission. Use everything in your arsenal — Battle Arts, Musou Attacks, God Rage Mode, etc — to take him down. Once Cao Cao is defeated, the forces of Liu Bei obtain a final decisive victory, concluding Chapter 5 for Shu's route.
