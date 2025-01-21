Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Lujiang guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Lujiang is a key mission in Chapter 3, pitting Sun Ce against Lu Kang’s formidable forces. Sun Ce is officially attacking as per Yuan Shu’s orders, but he has personal motives driving his campaign in this 1 vs. 1000 action-adventure game.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Strategy for Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The mission starts with clear objectives: take all enemy bases or defeat Lu Kang directly to win the battle. However, the path is littered with challenges, including ambushes, tactical maneuvers, and fierce enemy generals.

Trending

Also read — Dynasty Warriors Origins: Search for Memories guide

Battle Preparation

Weapon:

Podao

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Triple Tempest

Sp. Palm Strike

Crawling Dragon

Accessory:

Divine Bird's Wing

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Pro Tip: It is not a bad idea to keep Meat Buns at your side by smashing pots throughout the battlefield for mid-battle healing.

Battle of Lujiang walkthrough

Ziluan going Musou mode in Battle of Lujiang (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Southeast advance

Head southeast to attack Lu Kang's garrisons with Lu Fan. You should capture all the bases here to break the enemy's foothold. After that, move eastward.

On your way, you will encounter a destroyed bridge. The enemies will rain fire arrows to slow down your advance. Neutralize the archers as soon as possible and continue capturing the nearby bases.

2) Support allied forces

Head over to Point J to help Zhu Zhi destroy enemy bases. Subsequently, go to Point H, which is a hot spot. Clear the area with Chen Lan, Yue Jiu, and others. Take control of allied bases to reinforce your squad.

Once these points are stabilized, push toward the northwest base. Clearing this area ensures a direct path to Lu Jun’s stronghold.

3) Engage Lu Jun’s forces at the center

In the center of the battlefield, you’ll face Lu Jun’s main force, including officers like Lu Ji and Lu Jun himself. Use your Battle Arts, Musou attacks, and companion abilities strategically to maintain the upper hand.

Special enemy tactics

Walking Fortress: Lu Jun deploys shield bearers in a defensive formation. You’ll have 5 minutes to defeat two key enemy officers to break their defenses.

Lu Jun deploys shield bearers in a defensive formation. You’ll have 5 minutes to defeat two key enemy officers to break their defenses. Death from Above: The enemy unleashes devastating volleys from archer towers. Prioritize destroying these towers to prevent heavy casualties.

4) Allied Counterattack

After dismantling the enemy’s strategies, your allies will launch the Unstoppable Force, a large-scale charge led by allied officers and troops. During this phase:

Protect Chen Lan for 30 seconds to ensure your forces remain intact.

Sun Ce and all the other alliances will give you needed support, ensuring this is an all-out drive to victory.

5) Final battle

Post-battle interaction in Battle of Lujiang (Image via Koei Tecmo)

With Lu Jun's army gone, move up to Lujiang. You now have two choices:

Capture the rest of all bases for a complete win.

Engage and defeat the enemies.

Be cautious of archers stationed along the river as you make your approach. Additionally, defeating Han Yin early on secures a crucial escape route, should you need it.

Post-battle and rewards

After winning, browse through Zhou Yu's letter to unlock the opportunity to join Sun Jian's armies and seamlessly progress to Chapter 4.

Tips to win

Horse mobility: Birch is crucial to crossing the environment quickly, especially during objective-based timed missions or ambush environments.

Birch is crucial to crossing the environment quickly, especially during objective-based timed missions or ambush environments. Health management: Smash those pots on your way to Meat Buns for better health recovery, especially during intense battles.

Smash those pots on your way to Meat Buns for better health recovery, especially during intense battles. Map awareness: Keep an eye on that minimap. Track enemy movement and anticipate ambushes.

This sums up the Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also check: How to do a Battle Arts Chain in Dynasty Warriors Origins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.