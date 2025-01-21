Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Lujiang guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Lujiang is a key mission in Chapter 3, pitting Sun Ce against Lu Kang’s formidable forces. Sun Ce is officially attacking as per Yuan Shu’s orders, but he has personal motives driving his campaign in this 1 vs. 1000 action-adventure game.
Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to complete Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)
The mission starts with clear objectives: take all enemy bases or defeat Lu Kang directly to win the battle. However, the path is littered with challenges, including ambushes, tactical maneuvers, and fierce enemy generals.
Battle Preparation
Weapon:
- Podao
Gem:
- Oblivion Gem
Battle Arts:
- Triple Tempest
- Sp. Palm Strike
- Crawling Dragon
Accessory:
- Divine Bird's Wing
Horse:
- Birch
Companion:
- Sun Shangxiang
Pro Tip: It is not a bad idea to keep Meat Buns at your side by smashing pots throughout the battlefield for mid-battle healing.
Battle of Lujiang walkthrough
1) Southeast advance
Head southeast to attack Lu Kang's garrisons with Lu Fan. You should capture all the bases here to break the enemy's foothold. After that, move eastward.
On your way, you will encounter a destroyed bridge. The enemies will rain fire arrows to slow down your advance. Neutralize the archers as soon as possible and continue capturing the nearby bases.
2) Support allied forces
Head over to Point J to help Zhu Zhi destroy enemy bases. Subsequently, go to Point H, which is a hot spot. Clear the area with Chen Lan, Yue Jiu, and others. Take control of allied bases to reinforce your squad.
Once these points are stabilized, push toward the northwest base. Clearing this area ensures a direct path to Lu Jun’s stronghold.
3) Engage Lu Jun’s forces at the center
In the center of the battlefield, you’ll face Lu Jun’s main force, including officers like Lu Ji and Lu Jun himself. Use your Battle Arts, Musou attacks, and companion abilities strategically to maintain the upper hand.
Special enemy tactics
- Walking Fortress: Lu Jun deploys shield bearers in a defensive formation. You’ll have 5 minutes to defeat two key enemy officers to break their defenses.
- Death from Above: The enemy unleashes devastating volleys from archer towers. Prioritize destroying these towers to prevent heavy casualties.
4) Allied Counterattack
After dismantling the enemy’s strategies, your allies will launch the Unstoppable Force, a large-scale charge led by allied officers and troops. During this phase:
- Protect Chen Lan for 30 seconds to ensure your forces remain intact.
- Sun Ce and all the other alliances will give you needed support, ensuring this is an all-out drive to victory.
5) Final battle
With Lu Jun's army gone, move up to Lujiang. You now have two choices:
- Capture the rest of all bases for a complete win.
- Engage and defeat the enemies.
Be cautious of archers stationed along the river as you make your approach. Additionally, defeating Han Yin early on secures a crucial escape route, should you need it.
Post-battle and rewards
After winning, browse through Zhou Yu's letter to unlock the opportunity to join Sun Jian's armies and seamlessly progress to Chapter 4.
Tips to win
- Horse mobility: Birch is crucial to crossing the environment quickly, especially during objective-based timed missions or ambush environments.
- Health management: Smash those pots on your way to Meat Buns for better health recovery, especially during intense battles.
- Map awareness: Keep an eye on that minimap. Track enemy movement and anticipate ambushes.
This sums up the Battle of Lujiang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
