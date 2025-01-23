Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Niuzhu guide (Chapter 4)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Niuzhu is a pivotal clash in Chapter 4, where Sun Ce begins his ambitious conquest of Jiangdong. Alongside loyal allies like Huang Gai and Sun Shangxiang, you must face Zhang Ying and his forces to secure Niuzhu, setting the stage for Wu’s dominance.

This guide explains how to tackle the Battle of Niuzhu and secure victory for Sun Ce's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Niuzhu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Your goal in the Battle of Niuzhu is to defeat Zhang Ying and his commanders while managing enemy fortifications and ambushes. Along the way, you’ll face various challenges, such as destroying ballistae, protecting allies, and countering mysterious reinforcements. Victory at Niuzhu will establish Sun Ce’s foothold in Jiangdong.

Battle preparation

Strategy for the Battle of Niuzhu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Commander's Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Divine Turtle's Shell

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Tip: Break pots scattered across the battlefield to collect Meat Buns for health restoration during fights.

Battle of Niuzhu walkthrough

1) Control the center of the map

Start by heading to the central part of the map and taking down key officers like Fan Neng and other generals. Use your horse, Mahogany, to navigate quickly and launch into combat. Employ Musou attacks, combos, and Battle Arts to clear enemies efficiently.

2) Destroy the Ballistae

The enemy has three strategically placed ballistae causing havoc for your allies. Order their destruction and personally ensure the task is completed. While doing so, you’ll encounter enemies like Yu Zi, guarding these siege weapons. Defeat them using powerful combos and your companion's abilities.

3) Deal with Mysterious warriors

As the battle progresses, mysterious warriors will appear at both the north and south bases, engaging Liu Yao’s forces. Keep an eye on these developments and be ready to adapt your strategy.

4) Break through the enemy’s front gate

The path to the main enemy base is heavily fortified and guarded by Yu Mi. Engage him with parries and Musou attacks while maintaining your health by breaking pots for Meat Buns. Once the gate is breached, head toward the southeast Point A base, where enemies like Shi Yi await.

5) Support Zhu Zhi at point I

If needed, make a detour to Point I in the southeast to assist Zhu Zhi. Take down enemies like Xu Gong to secure this area and prevent reinforcements from disrupting your advance.

6) Rally with Sun Ce at point D

Sun Ce might face resistance at Point D, the main gate leading to the final base. Join him and help eliminate the remaining threats using Volley, Musou attacks, and your strongest combos. Supporting Sun Ce here is crucial to breaking through the enemy's defenses.

7) Final push: Defeat Zhang Ying

Post-victory conversation in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The last challenge lies in the final base, where Zhang Ying and his associates await. Use companion swaps, devastating Battle Arts, and precise combos to dismantle their forces. Zhang Ying’s defeat will signal victory and you will earn rewards for completing the mission.

Tips for success

Use mahogany for mobility: Swiftly navigate between bases to handle objectives and ambushes efficiently. Health management: Collect Meat Buns by breaking pots to stay in fighting shape during prolonged battles. Map awareness: Keep an eye on enemy reinforcements or ambushes to stay one step ahead. Utilize companion abilities: Sun Shangxiang’s AoE damage can help control large groups of enemies effectively.

This sums up the Battle of Niuzhu in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

