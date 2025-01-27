Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Runan guide (Chapter 5)

The Battle of Runan in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a crucial mission in Chapter 5, where Liu Bei must escape Cao Cao's advancing forces to reach the safety of Jing. This guide will walk you through every step of the mission, ensuring no detail is overlooked as you lead Liu Bei to victory.

From preparation to the final escort, this guide will help you win the Battle of Runan in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Runan in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Objectives & failure conditions

Victory: Liu Bei reaches the escape point.

Liu Bei reaches the escape point. Defeat: An ally is forced to flee.

Battle preparation

Map for the Battle of Runan in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Sky Splitter

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Dragon Sweep Slash

Sp. Sea of Flames

Sp. Palm Strike

Blade Typhoon.

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Drum of Zealous Advance.

Horse:

Mahogany

Battle of Runan walkthrough

A still from Battle of Runan in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Defeat enemy officers to advance

Your main purpose is to escort Liu Bei to the exit while defeating enemy officers in the way. Engage enemy troops efficiently, targeting enemy officers to break their morale. Keep by Liu Bei and clear all nearby enemies as they spawn.

2) Clean out the second gate

At the second gate, you are going to find a group of enemy officers protecting that place. All of them must be defeated in order to capture the base and improve the morale of your friends. Use tactics like fire volleys, as well as Musou attacks and Battle Arts Chains. After winning the base, move forward with Liu Bei.

3) Keep staying close to Liu Bei

This scenario starts out with Guan Yu leaving the camp to besiege other officers. Cao Cao's army, in turn, will advance toward Liu Bei in order to completely crush him. Keep close and clear the people around him.

4) Defeat the Bandit Chief

Bandits set up an ambush at a clifftop camp. Assist Zhou Cang by defeating the Bandit Chief, thus eliminating one of the significant threats. Then, head back to Liu Bei and continue onward.

5) Counter Zhang He’s ambush

Zhang He will try to ambush Liu Bei when you are on your advance. Engage with Zhang He and his army vigorously with True Musou Attacks, combos, and Battle Arts to counter the enemy troops. Once they are defeated, you can move further along the path.

6) Traverse the split roads

Reaching the escape point in Battle of Runan' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

At a point where the path splits, jump down and climb a nearby ladder to switch paths and rejoin Liu Bei. This maneuver is crucial for staying close and maintaining control over the battle. A cutscene will play as you progress further.

From there, clear the final enemy camp and the path of obstacles in order to escort Liu Bei to the escape point. This ends the mission, marking your victory.

Rewards at Battle of Runan

Weapon proficiency: Depending on your choice of weapons, the battle performance rewards weapon expertise.

Every increased expertise will raise the level of your Wanderer, thereby unlocking new skill trees and skill points.

