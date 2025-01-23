Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Shenting guide (Chapter 4)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Shenting marks Sun Ce’s next major campaign following his triumph at the Battle of Niuzhu. Determined to solidify his hold on Jiangdong, Sun Ce takes on Liu Yao in a battle filled with strategic skirmishes and formidable adversaries.

This guide explains how to tackle the Battle of Shenting and secure victory for Sun Ce's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Shenting in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Your primary goal in the Battle of Shenting (Chapter 4) is to defeat Liu Yao and his commanders while maintaining the morale and momentum of Sun Ce’s forces. Along the way, you’ll face challenging foes like Taishi Ci, who can also be dueled for a chance to showcase your skills.

Completing this mission solidifies Sun Ce’s dominance in Jiangdong and leads to exciting developments for his forces.

Battle preparation for Battle of Shenting in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Strategy for the Battle of Shenting in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Commander's Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Huang Gai

Battle of Shenting walkthrough

1) Seize point A

Start by heading straight to Point A, where you’ll face Fan Neng and other enemies. Cross the bridge and push into the enemy base, defeating Ze Rong. Use your Battle Arts, combos, and parry their attacks to finish them quickly. Don’t forget to check for pots nearby for Meat Buns to keep your health topped up.

2) Support allied movements

Sun Ce’s forces will move toward the northeast and northwest bases. Capturing these areas will boost allied morale significantly, so ensure you clear enemies swiftly and assist where needed.

3) Center base engagement

Head to the center of the map, where you’ll encounter officers like Taishi Ci. This is one of the more challenging skirmishes in the battle. Use a combination of Musou attacks, precise combos, and your companion’s abilities to take him down. Parrying his powerful attacks can give you an edge during this encounter.

4) Assist southeast base at point F

Once the center is secure, move to the southeast base (Point F) to assist Zhou Yu and Sun Shangxiang. Enemies like Xue Li will stand in your way, but with well-timed combos, Musou attacks, and Battle Arts, you’ll overcome them. Capturing this base further bolsters your forces’ morale.

5) Capture southwest base

The southwest base is critical to your overall strategy. Head there to face enemies like Chen Heng, and utilize your companion, Huang Gai, to clear large groups efficiently. With this base under your control, your allies will gain a significant morale boost.

6) Defend Sun Ce against Liu Yao’s forces

Liu Yao’s forces will eventually advance toward Sun Ce. Immediately head back to his location and assist in repelling enemies like Teng Dan, Zhang Ying, and others. Use tactics like Volley, strong combos, and Battle Arts to maintain control and protect Sun Ce.

7) Duel with Taishi Ci

Taishi Ci in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once you’ve pushed through the enemy’s defenses, you’ll face Taishi Ci again. You’ll have the option to duel him, testing your combat prowess. Use Musou attacks, combos, and precise parries to secure victory.

Post victory: After defeating him and Liu Yao, Taishi Ci will recognize Sun Ce’s leadership and join his forces, showcasing Sun Ce’s charisma as a leader.

8) Defeat Liu Yao

Finally, proceed to the main enemy base to take down Liu Yao. This last stretch requires you to stay focused, manage your health, and employ strong crowd control tactics, like Volley. Once Liu Yao falls, the battle is won, and you’ll be rewarded with new opportunities for Sun Ce’s forces.

Tips for success

Use birch for speed: Your horse, Birch, allows you to quickly navigate between bases and respond to reinforcements or ambushes. Health management: Break pots frequently to gather Meat Buns and stay battle-ready during prolonged skirmishes. Map awareness: Monitor enemy movements closely to anticipate attacks or shifting battle conditions. Companion advantage: Use Huang Gai’s abilities to control crowds and support you during challenging fights.

Once you've completed the Battle of Shenting in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you can collect your rewards EXP.

