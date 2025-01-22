Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xiaopei guide (Chapter 3 - Wu)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Xiaopei takes center stage as Sun Ce reluctantly joins Yuan Shu's campaign against Xu Province. With Liu Bei standing his ground, players must navigate through intense combat, strategic objectives, and shifting alliances in Koei Tecmo's 1 vs. 1000 game.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Battle of Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Battle of Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Your goal is to assist Sun Ce in capturing Xiaopei and defeating Liu Bei’s forces. Here’s the breakdown:

Assist allies : Capture nearby bases and secure the map’s critical zones.

: Capture nearby bases and secure the map’s critical zones. Repel enemy attacks : Defend your main base from Liu Bei’s advancing forces.

: Defend your main base from Liu Bei’s advancing forces. Siege Liu Bei’s stronghold: Take on Liu Bei and his officers at the northwest base for the final push.

Battle preparation

Weapon:

Commander's Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Divine Turtle's Shell, Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Always break pots to collect Meat Buns for mid-battle healing.

Battle of Xiaopei walkthrough

Map for Battle of Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Begin at the central base (Point D)

Start by heading to the central enemy base. Here, you’ll face officers like Jian Yong and Tao Shang while assisting Zhang Xun. Use your strongest combos and Battle Arts to clear the base swiftly and establish control.

2) Secure the eastern base (Point G)

After Point D, make your way east to assist Sun Jing at the allied base. Be prepared to face formidable enemies like Zhang Fei and Fu Shiren. Focus on Zhang Fei, as his attacks can stagger you. Keep an eye out for Meat Buns in nearby pots to sustain your health.

3) Defend the southern base (Point E)

Head back to the southern base to support Sun Quan, Qiao Rui, and Yue Jiu. Here, you’ll encounter Guan Yu. His powerful attacks demand precision, so rely on parries, Battle Arts, and companion swaps with Sun Shangxiang to gain the upper hand. Once Guan Yu is defeated, secure the area and regroup.

4) Counter Liu Bei’s offensive

Liu Bei’s forces will push toward Yuan Shu’s headquarters. To prevent disaster, move swiftly to the southwest bases and take them down. Expect resistance from officers like Cao Bao. Use Falcon Flurry and Musou combos to neutralize them quickly.

5) Final assault on Liu Bei

Liu Bei, Zhang Fei, and Guan Yu from Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Before storming Liu Bei’s stronghold, aid any nearby allies who need assistance. Break pots to ensure your health is topped off with Meat Buns (max capacity 6).

Inside the final base, you’ll face Liu Bei alongside his remaining officers. Utilize:

Companion swaps for strategic advantages with Sun Shangxiang.

for strategic advantages with Sun Shangxiang. God Rage mode to maximize damage during critical moments.

to maximize damage during critical moments. Combos and Battle Arts chains to deal with clustered enemies and officers.

Defeating Liu Bei will secure your victory and grant significant EXP rewards for weapons and abilities.

Tips for success

Use your horse: Mahogany ensures swift navigation between bases and threats. Health management: Break pots frequently to gather Meat Buns and stay battle-ready. Monitor the map: Keep track of enemy movements to anticipate ambushes or reinforcements.

This sums up the Battle of Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

