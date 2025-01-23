Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xiapi guide (Chapter 4, Wei)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Battle of Xiapi is a pivotal confrontation where Wei and Shu forces unite to take down the infamous Lu Bu. This climactic battle tests your strategic finesse and combat skills, as defeating Lu Bu secures victory, while failure to protect Cao Cao or Liu Bei spells defeat in this 1 vs. 1000 game.

This guide explains how to tackle the Battle of Xiapi (Chapter 4) and secure victory for Cao Cao forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

Victory and defeat conditions

Victory condition: Defeat Lu Bu.

Defeat Lu Bu. Defeat condition: Cao Cao or Liu Bei flees.

This joint effort against Lu Bu requires precision and timely interventions, so always keep an eye on your allies and rush to their aid whenever necessary.

Battle preparation

Strategy for the Battle of Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Crescent Blade

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Bursting Wave Slash

Dragon Tail Swipe

Sp. Palm Strike

Sp. Power Shot

Accessories:

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Xiahou Dun

Tip: Break pots to collect Meat Buns for mid-battle healing. The fight is tough and may take a few attempts, but perseverance pays off.

Battle of Xiapi walkthrough

Taking down Chen Deng in the Battle of Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Secure point E and move through the center

Start by heading toward Point E at the map's center. Here, you’ll encounter officers like Cao Xing and Chen Deng. Use your Musou attacks, Battle Arts, and combos to clear them out.

Securing the center base is essential for maintaining momentum and opening pathways to Lu Bu.

2) Eliminate Chen Gong’s large force

Progress south to engage Chen Gong’s Large Force. This is a crucial objective; defeating them unlocks access to the castle. Focus on strong, high-damage attacks, and, if needed, rely on your companion, Xiahou Dun, to deal heavy AoE damage.

3) Secure the guard tower

Before facing Lu Bu, consider aiding allies in capturing the Guard Tower to the east. Doing so grants access to the castle's main gate, providing an alternative route to press the attack.

4) Confront Lu Bu

After defeating Chen Gong’s Large Force, Lu Bu becomes accessible. The battle culminates in an intense one-on-one showdown in Lu Bu's arena.

Tip: You don’t need to capture every base — focus on progressing through key objectives to reach Lu Bu faster.

5) How to beat Lu Bu

The legendary Lu Bu in Battle of Xiapi' Dynasty Warrior Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Initial phase:

At the start, use powerful attacks to dismount Lu Bu from his horse, Red Hare. This minimizes his mobility and predictability.

Caution: While mounted, Lu Bu’s attacks are highly mobile and hard-hitting but predictable. Time your dodges and counterattacks carefully.

On-Foot combat:

Use combos and Musou attacks to deal with Lu Bu in Battle of Xiapi (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once dismounted, Lu Bu’s aggression ramps up. Use War God Rage for temporary invincibility during his most dangerous phases and conserve Meat Buns for critical healing moments. Employ parries, Musou attacks, combos, and Battle Arts to chip away at his health while staying mobile to avoid his unblockable attacks.

Unlocking Red Hare (Ultimate Warrior difficulty)

To obtain Lu Bu’s legendary horse, Red Hare, follow these conditions:

Complete the Battle of Xiapi on Ultimate Warrior difficulty. Do not use Meat Buns or portable items during the battle. Finish the main story once to unlock Ultimate Warrior difficulty.

Tips for success

Use Birch: Your horse is indispensable for quickly navigating between bases and assisting allies.

Your horse is indispensable for quickly navigating between bases and assisting allies. Health management: Always break pots for Meat Buns to stay battle-ready during extended skirmishes.

Always break pots for Meat Buns to stay battle-ready during extended skirmishes. Monitor the map: Stay vigilant for enemy reinforcements or ambushes that could threaten your allies.

Once you've completed the Battle of Xiapi in Dynasty Warriors Origins, you can collect your rewards EXP.

