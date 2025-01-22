Dynasty Warriors Origins: Battle of Xu Province guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, Battle of Xu Province (Wei) is a crucial mission where Cao Cao sets out to avenge his father and conquer the province. This battle in the 1 vs. 1000 action-adventure title pits you against formidable foes from Liu Bei’s faction while you juggle multiple objectives.

This guide explains how to tackle the Battle of Xu Province (Wei) mission and secure victory for Cao Cao's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Strategy for Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Mission overview

Trending

Your objectives are multifaceted and require quick decision-making:

Secure key enemy bases to weaken Tao Qian’s forces.

Assist allies and protect Cao Cao at all costs.

Defeat high-ranking officers, including Zhang Fei, Guan Yu, and Liu Bei.

Safeguard the battering ram to breach Peng Castle and end Tao Qian’s resistance.

Check out: How to get more Guards in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle preparation

Weapon:

General Sword

Gem:

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts:

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell, Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Mahogany

Companion:

Guo Jia

Check out: How to get Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Battle of Xu Province walkthrough

Glimpses of Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Secure the southwest base

Start by heading to the southwest base. Take out Tao Qian’s generals and clear the area of enemies to establish your foothold. Use Musou attacks, Battle Arts, and combos to efficiently handle the large enemy groups.

2) Support the central base (Point C)

Mount Mahogany and quickly make your way to the central base. Assist Cao Cao’s lieutenants and allied forces, prioritizing their survival. Expect tough opponents like Zhang Fei, who will withdraw temporarily after being defeated. Use your strongest combos and parry to handle his aggressive style.

3) Aid allied bases and officers

Move between bases to support struggling allies as needed. Officers like Lu You and Tao Ying will lead enemy forces against you. Join Cao Hong and your companions to take them down. Keep healing with Meat Buns from nearby pots to sustain through these skirmishes.

4) Capture the northeast base

Once the central space is secured, head northeast. Fight Lao Ying outside, and then Mi Zhu and his armies inside the enemy base. Apply Falcon Flurry for crowd control, and Musou attacks for large bursts of damage. Collect health from nearby pots to ready up for the next phase.

5) Defend Cao Cao

With the northeast base under control, enemy morale will rise, and they’ll advance toward Cao Cao. Prioritize returning to his location to protect him. Swap to Guo Jia for additional firepower and activate God Rage mode to wipe out large enemy groups quickly. Defeat officers like Chen Dao here, and you’ll unlock the Lance weapon.

6) Counter Zhang Fei and capture Point J

Zhang Fei will go back to the battlefield, and you will have to defeat him again. After that, go to the central base (Point J) and take it away from the other side. Use your Battle Arts and combos efficiently to overcome the resistance.

7) Siege Peng Castle

The final rounds of Battle of Xu Province in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Now that Cao Cao's strong base is cleared, the main engineers will move their position up to Peng Castle. Protect the battering ram from invaders. Outside Cao Cao, stands a mighty competitor, Guan Yu. Take him down with Musou Attacks, Battle Arts, and parrying.

8) Final showdown

Once the battering ram breaches the castle gates, storm the interior. Inside, you’ll face Liu Bei, Tao Qian, and their forces. Activate Rage mode to enable devastating Musou attacks. Also, parry attacks whenever necessary. Meanwhile, try to deplete your enemy’s fortitude bar to prevent them from unleashing ultimate Musou attacks.

Use God Rage mode and swap to Guo Jia for support.

Check for Meat Buns inside the castle to replenish health.

Rely on your strongest abilities to overwhelm the enemy commanders.

Tips for success

Use your horse: Mahogany ensures you can move quickly between objectives, saving valuable time.

Mahogany ensures you can move quickly between objectives, saving valuable time. Monitor health: Breaking pots for Meat Buns is crucial during extended battles.

Breaking pots for Meat Buns is crucial during extended battles. Stay alert: Watch for ambushes or sudden reinforcements that can threaten your allies or disrupt the battering ram.

Watch for ambushes or sudden reinforcements that can threaten your allies or disrupt the battering ram. Counter Rage mode: Deplete an enemy’s fortitude bar to prevent them from unleashing ultimate Musou attacks.

Collect reward EXP, summing up your victory in the Battle of Xu Province (Wei) in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 4 walkthrough

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.