Dynasty Warriors Origins: Conquest of Wu guide (Chapter 4)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Conquest of Wu is a pivotal battle where Sun Ce's forces close in on Governor Wang Lang of Kuaiji, aiming to establish the kingdom of Wu. This intense mission requires strategic planning, precise execution, and quick adaptability to counter Wang Lang’s formidable defenses.

This guide explains how to tackle the Conquest of Wu (Chapter 4) and secure victory for Sun Ce's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Conquest of Wu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4)

To start the mission, Speak to Sun Quan after the Battle of Shenting to unlock this mission through a cutscene.

Battle preparation

Trending

A still from Conquest of Wu - Chapter 4 (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Sky Piercer

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Sky Crusher

Sp. Ice Luan

Force Quake

Sp. Boundless Launch

Accessories:

Divine Turtle’s Shell

Ring of Regeneration

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Sun Shangxiang

Tip: Break pots to collect Meat Buns for essential mid-battle healing. This ensures your survival during prolonged engagements.

Check out: How to get Dramatic Success in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Conquest of Wu walkthrough

Strategy for the Conquest of Wu in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Southern offensive (Point B and Southwest Base)

Begin the battle by heading to Point B in the southern region. Clear out enemy forces while maintaining your health with Meat Buns. After securing this base, advance to the southwest enemy base, where you’ll face foes like Fei Zhan.

Use musou attacks, battle arts, and combos to quickly overwhelm enemies.

Heal frequently and avoid getting cornered by multiple enemies.

Once this area is secured, eliminate the three ballistae causing trouble for allied troops. Assign orders to your team to take them down while you focus on nearby enemy generals, such as Chen Yu. Be wary of coalition reinforcements that may rush in to overwhelm your position.

Result: Clearing the southern bases boosts the morale and courage of your allied forces.

2) Central push (mid-battle support)

With the southern region secured, shift your attention to the central bases. Here, you’ll encounter enemies like Pan Lin. Use companion swaps with Sun Shangxiang to unleash high-damage AoE attacks when surrounded.

Utilize strategies like volley attacks to deal with clustered enemy troops.

Monitor your health and break pots regularly for Meat Buns.

3) Northern Conquest (Final push)

God Rage mode in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Once the central area is under control, move to the northern region, where Wang Lang awaits with his heavily fortified defenses. Expect a tough fight with archer towers, numerous reinforcements, and enemy generals.

Use God Rage mode to gain invincibility and deal massive damage to enemy forces.

Strategically target enemy archers first to minimize their disruptive attacks.

Engage Wang Lang’s generals one by one, utilizing battle arts, combos, and musou attacks.

After defeating the remaining forces and Wang Lang himself, claim victory and enjoy the rewards.

Tips for success

Use your horse: Birch ensures fast navigation between distant bases, saving crucial time. Health management: Break pots frequently to collect Meat Buns, ensuring your survival during intense battles. Monitor the map: Keep an eye on enemy reinforcements and ambushes. Anticipate threats to support struggling allies or defend critical bases.

This sums up the Conquest of Wu in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Also check out: How to get Gold in Dynasty Warriors Origins

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.