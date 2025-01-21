Dynasty Warriors Origins: Escape from Danyang guide (Chapter 3)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Escape from Danyang mission in Chapter 3 is pivotal for Sun Ce's ambitions of gaining independence from Yuan Shu. This mission requires safely escorting Zhou Yu to the target location while tackling ambushes, powerful enemies, and strategic obstacles in this 1 vs. 1000 game.

Here’s the complete guide to tackling the Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to complete Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 3)

Sun faction's Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The Escape from Danyang begins in Yang Province after the Battle of Luijang, with the primary goal of ensuring Zhou Yu reaches his destination unscathed. To succeed, you must:

Advance towards the enemy's main camp.

Be cautious of archers positioned along the river.

Defeat Han Yin to secure the area and complete the mission.

Battle Preparation

Weapon

Commander's Sword

Gem

Oblivion Gem

Battle Arts

Swallow Slash

Sp. Absconding Slash

Sp. Palm Strike

Falcon Flurry

Accessories

Divine Turtle's Shell, Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse

Mahogany

Always keep Meat Buns handy by breaking pots for healing mid-battle.

Escape from Danyang walkthrough

Map for Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Escort Zhou Yu and begin the advance

Start by moving forward with Zhou Yu, engaging Yuan Shu’s officers head-on using your Battle Arts, Musou combos, and parries. Be alert for logs rolled down by the enemies to block your progress.

2) Scaling the cliffs

As you approach the ladders, enemies will launch volleys of arrows. Scale the cliffs while taking down archers and officers positioned there. Look for Meat Buns in pots scattered near the cliff to recover health.

Prepare for a tough fight as Ji Ling arrives. Use your strongest combos and Falcon Flurry to take him down effectively. Afterward, move to the next ladder and scale another cliff while dealing with enemy volleys and nearby platoons stationed by the river.

3) Crossing the river

Once across the river, Yuan Shu’s forces deploy Ballistae to hinder your progress. Hence, you must:

Focus on destroying the Ballistae one by one while managing the other enemy platoons nearby.

Avoid getting overwhelmed by using Battle Arts and zoning techniques to maintain control.

4) Entering the enemy base

Inside the base, you’ll face Yuan Shu’s soldiers armed with Arbalests. These can deal significant damage, so destroy them promptly. Break pots to find Meat Buns for healing if needed.

Key encounter with Chen Ji

Chen Ji, one of Yuan Shu’s officers, will challenge you. Parry his attacks and counter with strong combos to neutralize him.

5) Final battle

A still from Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Reaching the final base brings you face-to-face with the main resistance: Lei Bo, Zhang Xun, and their army. Here's what you need to do:

Focus on Lei Bo and Zhang Xun first to weaken the enemy chain of command.

Use Musou attacks for area damage to clear their soldiers quickly.

Finally, engage and defeat Han Yin to secure victory.

Tips for success

Use your horse: Mahogany ensures you can quickly respond to threats or reposition during critical moments. Monitor health: Break pots along the way to gather Meat Buns for recovery. Keep an eye on the map: Enemy ambushes and sudden reinforcements can derail your mission, so stay alert.

This sums up the Escape from Danyang in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

