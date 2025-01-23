Dynasty Warriors Origins: Escape from Xiaopei (Chapter 4, Wei)

In Dynasty Warriors Origins, the Escape from Xiaopei mission thrusts you into the chaos of Xu Province, where Liu Bei calls for Cao Cao’s reinforcements to fend off Lu Bu’s relentless assault. Your mission is to rescue Liu Bei and help him reach the escape point safely while battling Lu Bu’s forces.

This guide explains how to Escape from Xiaopei (Chapter 4) and secure victory for Cao Cao's forces in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

Note: Gameplay experiences may vary.

How to complete Escape from Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Chapter 4, Wei)

Battle preparation

Strategy for the Escape from Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Weapon:

Crescent Blade

Gem:

Wellspring Gem

Battle Arts:

Bursting Wave Slash

Dragon Tail Swipe

Sp. Palm Strike

Sp. Power Shot

Accessories:

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Drum of Zealous Advance

Horse:

Birch

Companion:

Guo Jia

Tip: Always break pots scattered throughout the battlefield to collect Meat Buns for mid-battle healing.

Escape from Xiaopei walkthrough

Glimpses from Escape from Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koei Tecmo)

1) Southeast skirmishes (point A and south base)

Begin by heading to the southeast area to confront Wang Kai. Dispatch him swiftly, using battle arts and combos to clear the area. Then, proceed to the south base to eliminate enemies like Song Xian.

While fighting, collect Meat Buns from nearby pots to maintain your health.

As you clear these areas, Li Dian will move to assist Liu Bei, boosting allied morale.

2) Supporting Liu Bei (south point and center point E)

After securing the southern base, head to the south point to assist Liu Bei. Defeat Wei Xu to ensure his safety, then move toward Center Point E to support Xiahou Yuan.

Here, you’ll face enemies like Zhao Shu and other generals. Use tactics like encouragement to adopt an aggressive approach.

Securing the central base helps Liu Bei’s forces as they continue toward the escape point.

3) Eastern and Northeastern bases

Shift your focus to the east base, where flaming volleys and musou attacks can help clear out enemy forces. You’ll encounter tough foes, like Wei Yue and Chang Xi, in the northeast base. Take them down using a combination of battle arts and companion swaps with Guo Jia.

Once Liu Bei reaches Point H at the center, rush to assist him and Xiahou Dian. Defeat enemies like Chen Qun, Yuan Huan, and Sun Kang using a mix of volleys, extreme musou attacks, and combos.

Afterwards, head to Guan Yu’s location to assist him in defeating Zhang Liao.

4) Northern ambush and base control

As Liu Bei progresses toward the escape point in the northwest, an ambush from Lu Bu’s forces will block the route with a rock slide. Head to the north enemy base to confront Gao Shun.

Use musou attacks, combos, and encouragement tactics to take down Gao Shun and stop the ballistae targeting Liu Bei.

Securing this base restores map control and clears the path for Liu Bei’s escape.

5) Final escape and Chen Gong’s stand

Final rounds in the Escape from Xiaopei' Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via Koet Tecmo)

Finally, at the escape point, confront Chen Gong. Bring him down with all-out attacks, ensuring Liu Bei’s safe escape and securing victory for your forces.

Tips for success

Utilize your horse: Birch allows for rapid movement across the map, crucial for responding to ambushes and assisting allies. Stay healthy: Regularly break pots for Meat Buns to avoid being overwhelmed by enemy forces. Monitor the map: Keep an eye on Liu Bei’s position and allied movements to anticipate threats and provide timely assistance.

This sums up the Escape from Xiaopei in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

